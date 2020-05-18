The Best Color Correctors to Hide Dark Undereye Circles

If you’re prone to dark undereye circles, you know that sometimes, even with the help of a trusty full-coverage concealer, these shadowy spots can be nearly impossible to camouflage. Because the skin under and around our eyes is much thinner than the rest of our face, it’s extra challenging to find a formula gentle and effective enough to conceal, correct, and stay put. Color correctors can work wonders on dark circles thanks to their darkness-canceling capabilities, but it’s important to find the right hue.

Peachy and orange-hued shades are generally best for counteracting the look of darkness and brightening up the entire region. Colors correctors work according to the principles of the color wheel, which posits that are opposite of one another on the color wheel can cancel the other out. Because blue and purple are on the opposite end of orange and peach on the color wheel, these two shades work to cancel the other one out. Ahead, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite (and affordable) color-correcting concealers to hide dark circles all day long.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline New York Master Camo Color Correcting Pen

Designed with a convenient and easy-to-apply pen applicator, this ultra-pigmented color corrector is formulated to combat undereye darkness without settling into fine lines or crease underneath your concealer.

2. Bobbi Brown Light to Medium Bisque Corrector

This concentrated color-correcting cream tackles stubborn dark circles and reduces unwanted pigmentation without looking cakey or chalky under the eyes. It’s also formulated to sit well underneath your concealers as well.

3. L.A. Girl Pro Coneal Hd. High Definition Concealer

This easy-to-apply formula glides over the delicate undereye region, seamlessly hiding shadows, circles, and unwanted darkness without pilling up under your concealer or foundation. The silky-smooth formula blends like a dream and doesn’t emphasize fine lines or crow’s feet.