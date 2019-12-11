Forget the Hoodie—”Borrow” One of These Colognes For Cuffing Season

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes I wonder why I’ve been cursed with an attraction to men. And sometimes, I just want to be a housewife. Despite my wishy-washy feelings toward singledom and holy matrimony, I won’t deny the satisfaction of being the big spoon and “borrowing” an S.O.’s hoodie during cuffing season. It’s cold and I deserve cuddles and extra layers. However, if I’m going to keep it all the way real, what I would actually want are the best colognes (for 2019, specifically). I mean, grab the hoodie if you must, but don’t sleep on the scent if it’s your vibe too—sharing is caring, right?

Fragrance has always been one of my love languages. If you smell good, I’m paying attention. When I put on something that smells good, my mood turns up for the better. It’s a win-win. Scents have long been categorized according to gender and thankfully, the industry is starting to realize that people will ultimately wear whatever the hell they want. For example, I’ve never cared if something is a “perfume,” “cologne,” or “gender-neutral.” I just wear what moves me.

However, if you’re S.O. prefers sticking to colognes and your vibe leans toward perfume, I would definitely recommend switching up your routine with any of these smell-goods; from my tried-and-true classics to newer labels with arguably unique note combos.

Ever since I started using my first leather scent this fall, I’ve been all about tracking down fragrances that use a similar note. This gender-neutral option from Lily Aldridge’s namesake brand has one of the most unique blends I’ve ever encountered. Pink pepper, cinnamon, rosemary, tobacco, leather and musk? Okay, into it!

I know we have a collective obsession with Bath & Body Works candles; rightfully so—they smell like heaven must feel. However, I implore you to not sleep on the fragrance mists and eau de parfums because…they’re kind of lit. I’ve had the pleasure of smelling this one on a dude, and wow. It’s a moment.

I won’t deny that some classics are severely overrated, like ______ (you can fill in the blank). However, I. Loves. Me. Some. Light. Blue. Last summer, this is pretty much all I smelled like on the weekends because that fresh, slightly fruity blend with just a hint of musk made me want to go out for brunch.

My newest gender-neutral discovery isn’t exactly new in the grand scheme of things, but when I got a quick whiff at my local Fresh store, I absolutely had to try. No, it does not smell like actual ganja. It’s actually way more subtle than the name suggests and honestly sort-of hard to describe, but I’ll try. Though the top notes are mostly fruity, the woodier notes definitely came out when it first hit my skin. After a couple of minutes, the others start to take center stage; they include chocolate and vanilla musk.

I have been wearing this brand for years and honestly can’t think of a scent I don’t like. However, when I want something heavier and warmer, I always reach for my personal old faithful that feels like the fragrance equivalent of a warm blanket…that obviously smells really, really good.

Jo Malone London also recently collaborated with Huntsman Savile Row on a line of colognes that suit a variety of preferences, from light and airy to more traditional heavy notes. Personally, I love all things amber, so this is a must-try for me.

John Varvatos and Nick Jonas have been creating fragrances together for years now and the latest is definitely a winner in my book. The citrusy notes definitely take center stage here, so it’s a great pick for the couple who prefers a light, airy fragrance on their vanity.

Maison Margiela isn’t the only brand to create scents inspired by places and moments, but they certainly do it better than most. The gorgeous bottles also make for the chicest decor—gotta love a two-fer! As of late, my personal favorite is the newer Whispers in the Library, but Jazz Club is another oldie, but goodie I always recommend. Every time I wear it, I wish an Old Fashioned would magically appear in my hand.

If you and your S.O. prefer subtle, barely-there scents that still leave a lasting impression, you are going to love this minimalist brand. All of the fragrances are unique in name and notes, and aren’t so strong that you would want to skip wearing when you’re nursing a hangover in the AM. Sandalwood is never a bad idea and when you combine it with a floral note, *chef’s kiss.*

Tom Ford beauty products are the epitome of sexy. They’re what you want on date night, self-care night or whenever you just want to boost your mood. Oud Wood definitely isn’t for the faint of heart—it’s warm, bold, and in-your-face: come correct if you’re stepping out in this.

From the classic Black Opium to my current favorite Libre, YSL fragrance never disappoints in my book. I love that this eau de parfum is more citrusy than woodsy without full-on attacking my nostrils (which can easily happen if you go overboard with the former).

