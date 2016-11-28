StyleCaster
Share

The Best Cold Weather Skin Serums That’ll Keep Your Face From Flaking Off

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Cold Weather Skin Serums That’ll Keep Your Face From Flaking Off

Lauren Caruso
by
The Best Cold Weather Skin Serums That’ll Keep Your Face From Flaking Off
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree

If there’s one thing summer’s got going for it, it’s the humidity. No, seriously—hear us out. When winter hits, the cold, dry air, coupled with even dryer indoor heat, does a number on your skin. (And by “a number” we mean it sucks your skin dry until it’s literally flaking off your face, which isn’t fun for anyone.)

MORE: How to Update Your Skin-Care Routine for Fall

And then the real conundrum sets in: Your lightweight moisturizer basically evaporates within minutes, but thick, heavy creams can feel like they’re suffocating your face. The solution? A coddling, cold-weather skin serum that’ll truly sink in and eradicate dryness, rather than just sit on top of your skin. Sure, it’s an additional step in your skin-care regimen, but because serums are often thinner and more concentrated than moisturizers, they’ll repair your lipid barrier more effectively than a lotion alone.

MORE: How to Fix Summer Skin Damage ASAP

From an ultra-luxe rosehip and marula oil to a hydrating, peptide- and collagen-packed fluid, the 19 best cold-weather skin serums to prep for the frigid temps to come, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19

MŪN No. 1 Aknari Brightening Youth Serum; $95; at LeVert

Photo: Mun

111 Skin Y Lift Neck and Décolletage Serum, $ 332.51; at 111 Skin

Photo: 111 Skin

Root Science Youth Facial Serum, $50; at Root Science

Photo: Root Science

African Botanics Resurrection Cell Recovery Serum, $160; at Credo Beauty

Photo: African Botanics

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Revitalise & Glow Serum, $96; at Credo Beauty

Photo: Aurelia Probiotic Skincare

Botanics Triple Age Renewal Face Serum, $16.99; at Ulta

Photo: Botanics

Colbert MD Stimulate The Serum, $170 at SpaceNK

Photo: Colbert MD

Fig + Yarrow Rosehip + Argan Facial Serum, $22.99; at Target

Photo: Fig + Yarrow

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, $36; at Target

Photo: First Aid Beauty

Immunocologie Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $195; at Immunocologie

Photo: Immunocologie

Jurlique Calendula Redness Rescue Restorative Treatment Serum, $54; at Jurlique

Nourish Organic Argan Face Serum, $19.99; at Target

Photo: Nourish Organic

Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum, $9.99; at Ulta

Photo: Olay Regenerist

One Love Organics Skin Savior Multi- Tasking Wonder Balm, $49, at Credo Beauty

Photo: One Love Organics

Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum, $69; at Pestle and Mortar

Photo: Pestle & Mortar

REN Clean Skincare Keep Young and Beautiful Firming and Smoothing Serum, $65; at REN Skincare

Photo: REN Clean Skincare

Verite Spa Organics Rose Absolute Serum,$ 95; at LeVert

Photo: Verite Spa Organics

Vintner’s Daughter Acitve Botanical Serum, $185; at Vintner’s Daughter

Youth to the People Age Prevention Firm and Brighten Serum, $62; at Youth to the People

Photo: Youth to the People

Next slideshow starts in 10s

7 Celebrities Who Made Their Post-Baby Red Carpet Debuts This Year

7 Celebrities Who Made Their Post-Baby Red Carpet Debuts This Year
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share