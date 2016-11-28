The Best Cold Weather Skin Serums That’ll Keep Your Face From Flaking Off

If there’s one thing summer’s got going for it, it’s the humidity. No, seriously—hear us out. When winter hits, the cold, dry air, coupled with even dryer indoor heat, does a number on your skin. (And by “a number” we mean it sucks your skin dry until it’s literally flaking off your face, which isn’t fun for anyone.)

And then the real conundrum sets in: Your lightweight moisturizer basically evaporates within minutes, but thick, heavy creams can feel like they’re suffocating your face. The solution? A coddling, cold-weather skin serum that’ll truly sink in and eradicate dryness, rather than just sit on top of your skin. Sure, it’s an additional step in your skin-care regimen, but because serums are often thinner and more concentrated than moisturizers, they’ll repair your lipid barrier more effectively than a lotion alone.

From an ultra-luxe rosehip and marula oil to a hydrating, peptide- and collagen-packed fluid, the 19 best cold-weather skin serums to prep for the frigid temps to come, ahead.