The Best Cold Weather Skin Serums That’ll Keep Your Face From Flaking Off

If there’s one thing summer’s got going for it, it’s the humidity. No, seriously—hear us out. When winter hits, the cold, dry air, coupled with even dryer indoor heat, does a number on your skin. (And by “a number” we mean it sucks your skin dry until it’s literally flaking off your face, which isn’t fun for anyone.)
And then the real conundrum sets in: Your lightweight moisturizer basically evaporates within minutes, but thick, heavy creams can feel like they’re suffocating your face. The solution? A coddling, cold-weather skin serum that’ll truly sink in and eradicate dryness, rather than just sit on top of your skin. Sure, it’s an additional step in your skin-care regimen, but because serums are often thinner and more concentrated than moisturizers, they’ll repair your lipid barrier more effectively than a lotion alone.
From an ultra-luxe rosehip and marula oil to a hydrating, peptide- and collagen-packed fluid, the 19 best cold-weather skin serums to prep for the frigid temps to come, ahead.
MŪN No. 1 Aknari Brightening Youth Serum; $95; at LeVert
Photo:
Mun
111 Skin Y Lift Neck and Décolletage Serum, $ 332.51; at 111 Skin
Photo:
111 Skin
African Botanics Resurrection Cell Recovery Serum, $160; at Credo Beauty
Photo:
African Botanics
Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Revitalise & Glow Serum, $96; at Credo Beauty
Photo:
Aurelia Probiotic Skincare
Botanics Triple Age Renewal Face Serum, $16.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Botanics
Colbert MD Stimulate The Serum, $170 at SpaceNK
Photo:
Colbert MD
Fig + Yarrow Rosehip + Argan Facial Serum, $22.99; at Target
Photo:
Fig + Yarrow
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum, $36; at Target
Photo:
First Aid Beauty
Jurlique Calendula Redness Rescue Restorative Treatment Serum, $54; at Jurlique
Nourish Organic Argan Face Serum, $19.99; at Target
Photo:
Nourish Organic
Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum, $9.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Olay Regenerist
One Love Organics Skin Savior Multi- Tasking Wonder Balm, $49, at Credo Beauty
Photo:
One Love Organics
REN Clean Skincare Keep Young and Beautiful Firming and Smoothing Serum, $65; at REN Skincare
Photo:
REN Clean Skincare
Verite Spa Organics Rose Absolute Serum,$ 95; at LeVert
Photo:
Verite Spa Organics
Photo:
Youth to the People