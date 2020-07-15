Firming Coffee-Infused Body Scrubs to Give Your Skin a Major Glow-Up

Scroll To See More Images

Many of us rely on our daily caffeine fix to jump-start or day (or perks us up after a post-lunch slump come late afternoon), but your daily dose of java not only offers a boost in energy, focus, and mental stamina, but it can also give your skin some pretty stellar benefits as well. While caffeine-infused skin and body care formulas aren’t miracle workers that blast away common “concerns” like cellulite and enhanced texture, it can give your skin improved circulation by bringing blood to the surface for a more radiant and imperfection-free effect.

Not to get overly science-focused up in here, but caffeine is a vasoconstrictor and diuretic that increases circulation, meaning that it’s able to tighten blood vessels and can, therefore, assist with expelling moisture retention. You may notice that many anti-aging skincare serums, eye creams, and moisturizers also contain caffeine as an active ingredient, and that’s because it’s also widely used to de-puff swollen areas on the face and to create a “filler” effect in areas that may appear more hollow thanks to the natural signs of aging. Check out of our favorite invigorating coffee-based body scrubs to give your skin a sleek, luminous, and firmed effect.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Alba Botanica Body In The Buff Scrub

This espresso and coffee bean infused (and deliciously scented) body scrub promotes increased elasticity and fairness, reducing the appearance of texture and cellulite with continuous use.

2. Mr. Bean Coffee Bean Exfoliating Body Scrub

Get smoother, firmer, and more luminous skin after just one application with this heavenly-scented coffee bean infused scrub. It also contains additional skin-enhancing ingredients including Vitamin E, sea salt for extra exfoliation, and coconut oil for seal in moisture.

3. Tree Hut Sugar Scrub Mocha & Coffee Bean

This deluxe mocha-scented body scrub gives your skin a deep clean while also expediting the cell turnover process, leaving you with baby-soft, texture-free skin with just one application.