StyleCaster
Share

15 Coconut Oil Beauty Products to Celebrate World Coconut Day

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Coconut Oil Beauty Products to Celebrate World Coconut Day

Lauren Caruso
by
15 Coconut Oil Beauty Products to Celebrate World Coconut Day
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Coconut oil isn’t anything new in the beauty world: A natural antibacterial and antifungal, the medium-chain fatty acid leaves skin hydrated when applied topically. And, though it may not be as good for your health as we previously thought, it’s even better for your hair: Unlike so many products that just coat your hair, coconut oil can penetrate strands to make them stronger and shinier from within.

MORE: 12 Weird Beauty Uses for Coconut Oil

Sure, you could use a tub of pure coconut oil, but it’s a solid at room temperature and can get pretty messy once it melts in your hands (we’ve been there). So to celebrate World Coconut Day, which is a thing that is today, we culled 15 coconut oil-laced beauty products to add to your arsenal right now.

MORE: 20 Things That Have Been Called ‘The New Coconut Water’

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Earth's Nectar Hair Gloss; Available on Amazon

 

Photo: Earth's Nectar

Lipstick Queen Eden Lipstick, Available on Amazon

 

Photo: Nordstrom

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Scent & Shine Coconut Oil, Available on Amazon

 

Photo: Sephora

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer, Available on Amazon

 

Photo: Bumble and bumble

Burt's Bees Coconut Foot Cream, Available on Amazon

 

Photo: Target

Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish, Available on Amazon

 

Photo: Herbivore

Lavanilla Vanilla Bean Creamy Body Oil, $39; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

Yes to Coconut Hydrating Cream Facial Cleanser, Available on Amazon

 

Photo: Drugstore.com

Mad Hippie Vitamin A Serum, Available on Amazon

Photo: Mad Hippie

Milk Makeup Lip Color, Available on Amazon

Photo: Sephora

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo, Available on Amazon

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Leave-In Conditioner, Available on Amazon

Photo: Palmer's

IGK Smoke & Mirrors Conditioning Cleansing Oil, Available on Amazon

Photo: Sephora

RMS Lip Shine in Sacred, Available on Amazon

Photo: Need Supply

The Estée Edit Rescue Balm for Face + Body, Available on Amazon

 

Photo: Estée Lauder

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Where to Find Affordable Alternatives to Cult Designer Jewelry

Where to Find Affordable Alternatives to Cult Designer Jewelry
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share