The Best Co-Washes and Cleansing Conditioners for Natural Hair

ICYMI, regular shampoos are filled with sulfates and detergents which can make your hair feel dry and brittle. Switch to a co-washing conditioner and you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how soft and manageable your mane becomes. These use different types of cleansing agents, including super-mild argan oil and shea butter that won’t strip your hair. Though often created for curly and textured hair, really all hair types can find a cleansing conditioner that works for them.

Choose Cantu’s creamy cleanser for its shea butter-enriched formula that helps reduce hair breakage. It’s made with more than 15 natural butters and oils so it’s not messing around. As I Am’s coconut co-wash also helps detangle strands and even helps promote healthy hair growth right from the hair follicles. If you don’t have a healthy, cleansed scalp you won’t have the type of growth you want. You can also try Pantene’s Gold Series for its co-wash infused with argan oil. It helps retain moisture until your next cleanse.

If you’re new to co-washing, keep in mind that these babies don’t produce suds but that doesn’t mean your scalp isn’t getting squeaky clean. Shop some of these co-wash cleansing conditioners below on your next wash day.

1. Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Complete Conditioning Co-Wash

With nourishing 100 percent pure shea butter, this cleansing conditioner promises to give you your softest curls yet. It detangles strands with ease. Plus, it helps reduce breakage.

2. As I Am Coconut Cowash Cleansing Conditioner

With a blend of tangerine, coconut oil, castor oil, Saw Palmetto and phytosterols cleanses hair gently. This formula is so safe, in fact, it can be used every day. It even promotes healthy hair growth.

3. Pantene Gold Series Sulfate-Free Deep Hydrating Co-Wash

Made specifically for kinky and curly hair, this sulfate-free cleansing conditioner promises increased softness in just a few uses. It’s also paraben-free and dye-free, and infused with argan oil.