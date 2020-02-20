The Best Clip-In Hair Extensions

Scroll To See More Images

Hair extensions are a great way to add length or volume to your current mane, whether you’re looking for tape-in extensions, sew-in extensions or glue-in extensions. However, aside from the hefty cost that can set you back up to $1500 for the installation and color matching process, they can also be rather damaging to your existing tresses and scalp if not done correctly. The best and budget-friendly alternative to in-salon hair extensions are DIY clip-in styles, which are surprisingly easy to install yourself and allow you to play and experiment with different looks with the commitment and financial set-up.

While there are many different types and quality levels for clip-in hair extensions to choose from, you can find real human hair extensions (they look and feel the most natural) without having to drain your entire savings account. We’ve rounded up a few of our current favorite styles for your consideration below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Sunny 18inch Platinum Blonde Halo Hair Extensions

Sunny Hair’s clip-in hair extensions are designed 100% human hair for a natural look and feature extra elastic wire and they come with an additional two clips in the package to make them extra secure.

2. GEELOOK Clip in Hair Extensions 14" Double Weft

These luxe, 14 inch clip-in hair extensions are composed of 100% weft human hair (7A quality), and they allow you to add either length or volume to your natural hair.

3. Googoo 7pcs 120g Hair Extensions Clip in

These Remy hair extensions look and feel like your own hair — only softer and smoother. Not only are they available in a wide range of shades, including ombre and balayage styles, but they can also be dyed to match your current hair color as well.