Non-Crunchy Clear Brow Gels to Shape, Define and Set

From tinted fiber pomades to ultra-fine pencils, there’s no shortage of beauty products to help you fake a fluffy, super-model brow with the right tools—even if you’re not naturally well endowed. Brows are essentially the centerpiece of your face, and they have the power to accent, shape and define your entire look with just a few steps. I personally use at least three different types of brow-enhancing products on a daily basis to achieve the desired result (for me, as bushy as possible is the ultimate goal), but the final step is the most important part: clear brow gel. A clear brow gel helps to diffuse and blend excess product for a more natural look, and definition and volume for a brushed-up look, and most importantly to set your brows in place for all-day staying power—even when it’s windy outside.

Even if you tend to opt for a more low maintenance brow routine, grooming your brows with a clear eyebrow mascara will help shape and sculpt your entire look. Back in the day, crunchy clear mascara was your only option for ensuring that you’re brows stay put through the day, but now there are more options than ever before, whether you prefer a natural or dramatic effect.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. NYX Control Freak Brow Gel

NYX’s Control Freak Brow Gel allows for the utmost precision and control over your brow look while setting them in place all day long. This translucent formula allows helps to tame unruly brows for a more polished and defined look without the need for adding tinted products underneath.

2. Chella Eyebrow Defining Gel

Chella’s clear brow gel is designed with a precise spoolie applicator that allows you to apply sparingly, preventing you from going overboard with excess product. You can use this gel alone or on top of other brow products for a more dramatic effect.

3. Beauty Junkees Clear Brow Gel

Beauty Junkies’ easy-to-use brow gel helps shape and tame brows with just a few coats of product. It also helps to add definition and volume for a brushed-up look. The formula applies just like mascara, but without leaving your brows looking overly-manicured and feeling stiff.