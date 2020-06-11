Hydrating Facial Oils to Add to Your Double Cleanse Routine

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to washing your face, adding oil to your routine may feel pretty counterintuitive—if you remember from science class, oil and water don’t mix, right? While this still rings true, if you’ve upgraded to a double cleansing routine in the evenings, using a simple foam cleanser to remove all of the makeup, skincare (all which likely contain some oil), and dirt and grime accumulated throughout the day often doesn’t suffice. We’ve all been there, when post-clean, you swipe your freshly-washed skin with a toning pad only to find extra debris and makeup residue left over.

The best way to ensure you’re getting the deepest clean possible (and not accidentally sleeping in your makeup unknowingly) is to use a cleansing oil followed with a normal lathering cleanser as the second step. Trust us, this two-step process may feel a little high maintenance, but it only takes an extra minute or so and make a major difference in your skin. While those with oily, blemish-prone, and combination skin types may feel like washing their face with a straight-up to be downright daunting, fear not—you’ll be following up with your regular face wash, which will effectively remove the oil residue and won’t clog your pores. Ready to take your evening skincare routine to the next level? We’ve outlined a few of our favorite cleansing oils to give you the deep clean of your dreams.

1. KLAIRS Gentle Black Deep Cleansing Oil

This delicate oil cleanser thoroughly deep cleans the pores, while removing waterproof and long-wearing makeup without stripping the skin or leaving the complexion feeling tight.

2. Organys Cleansing Oil and Makeup Remover Face Wash

This super-gentle oil face wash is formulated to remove pore-clogging agents without over-drying or clogging the pores. It deeply penetrates the skin to remove trapped debris, sunscreen, and residue from makeup for a deep clean.

3. Burt's Bees Cleansing Oil

Infused with moisturizing argan and coconut oil, this soothing and fortifying cleansing oil gives your skin a thorough cleanse without causing redness or dryness.