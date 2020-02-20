The Best Cleansing Brushes For a Deeper Clean

Scroll To See More Images

Using a facial cleansing brush when you wash your face is one of the best things you can do to ensure every last bit of makeup, oil, dirt, and grime from the day is completely removed. Aside from cleansing, facial brushes also offers the side benefit of gently exfoliating the skin and therefore sloughing away dead skin cells and other impurities for a brighter and more even complexion. If you have super sensitive or acne-prone skin, you’ll want to be careful when choosing a facial cleansing brush, and some may not be able to tolerate one at all.

However, if you are looking to take your nightly (and morning) skincare routine to the next level, incorporating a high performing cleansing brush is definitely the place to start. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gentle, yet effective facial cleansing brushes to try out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Clarisonic Mia Smart Facial Cleansing & Exfoliating Device

Clarisonic’s advanced smart cleansing brush is designed to sync with the corresponding app to help users customize skincare routines and watch how-to videos. It also comes with settings designed for those with sensitive skin.

2. Caytrall Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush

This dual-powered facial cleansing brush doubles as both a cleansing device as well as a facial massager. It unclogs congested pores without irritation, helps stimulate better blood flow for a health glow and gets rid of any trace of makeup, oil and grime.

3. Liberex Sonic Vibrating Facial Cleansing Brush

This compact cleansing brush is powered with ultrasonic vibration technology, allowing it to gently cleanse the pores and exfoliate without causing redness or irritation.