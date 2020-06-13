Creamy Cleansing Balms For Baby-Soft Skin

Cleansing balms have become one of the biggest beauty trends to hit the scene it recent years, but they’ve actually been around for several decades. Old-school cold creams have been lauded for their gentle makeup-removing and skin-softening superpowers since the 1950s, and while they certainly lost traction over time, new-generation cleansing balms work just as well as the original formulas and are the perfect (perhaps, even essential) complement to your double cleansing routine.

When it comes to washing your face, pre-rinsing using a moisturizer-like cream may feel odd, but trust us, once you get the hang of it, you baby-soft and fresh skin will thank you for making the switch (or adding in the extra step). In fact, if you have already upgraded to a double cleansing routine in the evenings, you’ve probably been wondering why you relied on only foam-based cleansers for the rest of your life until now. You see, using an ordinary liquid cleanser to remove all of the makeup, skincare, and sunscreen (all which likely contain some oil) often don’t suffice.

When you’ve just washed your face, only to go in with a toning pad the last thing you want to find is a slew of excess makeup residue left behind, along with plenty of other skin-marring impurities leftover. The best solution? A double cleanse with a cleansing balm first (applied to dry skin) and followed by the liquid or foam cleanser of your choice.

1. Banila Zero Cleansing Balm

This rich cleansing balm is infused with skin-loving ingredients, including anti-aging antioxidants, vitamins C and E, and active botanicals. The gentle formula is also free of common irritants, including parabens and synthetic additives.

2. Boscia Charcoal Pore Pudding

This charcoal-based cleansing balm deeply penetrates the pores to remove pore-clogging impurities, stubborn long-wearing makeup and excess sebum for an extra deep clean.

3. IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

This skin-balancing cleansing balm instantly melts away tough-to-remove makeup, including long-lasting matte foundations and even waterproof mascaras. The hydrating formula never over-dries or leaves the skin feeling tight.