Clean Foundations That Are Actually Healthy For Your Skin

Green beauty is an ever-expanding category on the cosmetics scene, and if you’re not on board with natural products, we promise you’ll be happy you made the switch (especially when it comes to complexion formulas). Why, you may ask? You may not be aware, but some of your favorite makeup items are chock full of toxic chemicals and fillers that can totally wreak havoc on your skin—whether you’re sensitive or not. As a general rule of thumb, if you see a listed ingredient on the packaging that you can’t even begin to pronounce, it’s probably not good for you.

When looking for a “clean” foundation, you’ll want to look for key terms like “natural,” “organic,” and “vegan.” What you want to avoid are synthetic and potentially-harmful additives like silicones, fragrance, petroleum, paraben, sulfates, and mineral oils, just to name a select few. While natural foundations tend to be associated with less coverage, pigmentation, and overall performance, there are actually plenty of non-toxic options on the market that don’t compromise the quality of the formula for healthy ingredients. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to help your transition to clean beauty products a little bit less daunting.

1. BaeBlu Organic Aloe-Based LUX Liquid Foundation

Free of parabens, silicones, and other harsh ingredients, this aloe-based formula allows you the skin breathe, without leaving behind a greasy finish. The comfortable, weightless foundation smooths the appearance of fine lines and texture, and never emphasizes dry patches or pores.

2. Youngblood Clean Loose Mineral Foundation

This mineral-based and all-natural mineral-based foundation glides over the skin, blurring the look of imperfections without clogging the pores or causing irritation. The finely-milled formula leaves a luminous, skin-like finish and never gets cakey or dry.

3. Better'n Ur Skin Organic Liquid Foundation

This skin-loving liquid foundation smooths the skin and evens out discoloration without relying on synthetic ingredients to give you coverage and long-wearing functionality. This formula is not only clean, but it’s also vegan and cruelty-free.