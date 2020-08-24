Multi-Purpose Lip & Cheek Tints For a Seamless Flush

Multifunctional beauty products are a serious game-changer when it comes to hassle-free beautifying and saving time (not to mention space in your makeup bag or vanity drawers). I’ve been known to use my favorite liquid lipsticks for not only my lips, but also makeshift cream blushes and eyeshadows in a pinch, not only out of necessity but also because of the unified wash of color creates a natural, seamless look. Of course, not all lip products are created equal, so using a sticky gloss or balm as an all-over product isn’t ideal for comfort or staying power, but you can often get away with a satin or matte formula.

If you’re not into the DIY approach though, there are plenty of two-in-one formulas designed to give both the lips and cheeks a pop of color without the smearing and smudging or looking overly-intense. The cheek and lip twofers are the perfect handbag must-have for on-the-go beauty or mid-day touchups, and they give you a subtle, yet buildable wash of color that you can customize according to your desired level of intensity. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite affordable cheek and lip tints to try out for yourself.

1. Burt's Bees Lip & Cheek Tint

This convenient, creamy lip and cheek stick is perfect for quickly adding a wash of color to your complexion without having to fuss with brushes and blenders. Simply swipe on the amount of product to your mouth, eyes, or cheeks and blend with your fingers.

2. NYX Professional Makeup Whipped Lip & Cheek Souffle

This comfortable lip and cheek formula applies evenly, going on with a whipped cream consistency that allows you to blend it to your liking, but drying down to a soft, velvet-matte finish for all-day, touch-up-free wear time.

3. HAN Skincare Cosmetics All Natural Cheek and Lip Tint

This lightweight lip and cheek tint is formulated with skin-loving ingredients including argan oil and vitamin E to hydrate and soothe the skin while adding a hint of color.