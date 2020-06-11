10 Tinted Moisturizers for Radiant, Budget-Friendly Coverage

Scroll To See More Images

In terms of coverage and overall benefits, tinted moisturizer is a step below foundation and a heightened version of BB cream. You’re getting coverage and so many skin-loving benefits; from brightening to smoothing and in most cases, protection from UV rays and even blue light. The best part? It’s a product packed with benefits that don’t cost an arm and a leg to add to your routine. In other words—the best cheap tinted moisturizer should never be overlooked.

Besides the obvious trade-off, affordable pricing, these standout formulas don’t skimp on ingredients that feed your skin beyond the surface and finishes that can be satin or matte, but never greasy or slippery. And whether you go for something that targets a specific concern, like, say, acne, dryness, or excess shine, you’re bound to find a favorite that gives you built-in sun protection too. But if staying within a frugal budget is top of your list, know that a low price tag doesn’t mean you’re stuck with low-quality formulas. Ahead, some of the best cheap tinted moisturizers with rave reviews and even better price tags.

Burt’s Bees Goodness to Glow Tinted Moisturizer

No filter needed whenever you use this antioxidant-rich moisturizer made with plant-based oils, vitamins, and more to nourish the skin barrier and protect it against environmental stressors.

Colourpop Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Tinted Moisturizer

Colourpop’s resident tinted moisturizer comes in 21 different shades and is enriched with coconut water and hyaluronic acid to keep moisture locked into the skin.

No7 Dual Action Tinted Moisturizer

In addition to sun protection, this multibeneficial tinted moisturizer is hypoallergenic so sensitive skin types can benefit from the hydrating formula, too.

NYX Bare With Me Tinted Skin Veil

Not quite a foundation and not quite a BB cream, this coverage option evens out the skin tone and leaves behind a satin, non-greasy finish.

Ulta Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

Looking for something that offers brightening benefits on a more longterm basis? Ulta’s tinted moisturizer instantly evens out skin tone and brightens the skin from the inside out with a vitamin C-infused formula.

L’Oreal Visible Lift Luminous Serum Tint

This barely-there illuminator comes in five radiant shades (Pearl, Rose, Gold, Honey, Amber) and also provides actual skincare benefits with vitamin E and various oils with hydrating and anti-aging properties.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector

This standout formula is made with retinol and sun protection so your skin can get those anti-aging benefits even while you’re vulnerable to UV rays.

DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer SPF 46

An oil-free sunscreen and moisturizer in one packed with ingredients that promote plumper and more youthful-looking skin.

Olay Total Effects Face Moisturizer + Touch of Foundation

Want coverage that’s a half-step above tinted moisturizer? This standout coverage option, made with antioxidants and skin-nourishing vitamins, hydrates and brightens while also giving the face an even glow.

Beauty by Earth Tinted Facial Sunscreen

If you prefer clean formulas, this organic, reef-safe sunscreen provides just a hint of color to enhance and protect your complexion.

