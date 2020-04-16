10 Best-Sellers at Sephora Under $25

Although it’s so easy to get carried away and drop half a paycheck at Sephora, the retailer does stock a plethora of under $25 goodies that won’t make you break out in hives when you see the receipt. The best cheap Sephora products include makeup, haircare, skincare and beauty tools. In fact, some of them are even top sellers on the entire Sephora site so there’s a good chance you’re trying something fans love—and you could, too.

Brands including Benefit Cosmetics and Anastasia Beverly Hills hawk full-size eyebrow products priced at less than $25 that have almost five stars on Sephora’s website. There’s a good reason. These best-sellers last months in the tube and hours on your face, so you won’t have to reapply as often. Prefer an affordable lipstick? Fenty Beauty (really!) and Sephora Collection have some of the prettiest gloss and matte shades for under $20.

There’s skincare, too, especially from Sephora’s own in-house line, Sephora Collection. Stock up on face masks and hydrating oil that feel way more expensive than they are. Shop some of our best-selling Sephora favorites, below.

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Fans love this natural-looking eyebrow gel for the way it uses tiny microfibers to create fullness.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Although Fenty Beauty came out of the gate with its buzzy foundation, we’d say this high-shine lip gloss is just as popular.

KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Eyeliner

It might have a different name, but this long-wearing liquid black eyeliner’s ultra-precise brush tip continues to be a best-seller.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade

This waterproof brow pomade comes in 11 natural shades and stays put all day long.

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick

There are a whopping 78 shades of this best-selling comfort matte liquid lipstick so you’re sure to find a new favorites.

Sephora Collection Face Mask

Stock up on these affordable sheet masks for brightening, hydrating and detoxing skin.

Sephora Collection Ultra Glow Serum: Glow + Strengthen Vitamin C Serum

This vegan serum contains vitamins C and E to brighten and protect skin, as well as peptides to tighten.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

In four yummy flavors, this hydrating lip balm makes your pucker feel ultra-soft thanks to ingredients such as vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion

This new body lotion is already a best-seller thanks to ultra-hydrating ingredients such as Marula and shea butter.

Beautyblender The Original Beautyblender

We never tire of this OG makeup applicator.

