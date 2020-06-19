The Best Self-Tanner for When You’re on a Tight Budget

Self-tanner season is every season. I’ve used it in the dead of winter (when it makes the most sense) and in the heat of summer (to amplify my natural tan). When used correctly and in moderation, it’s the most time-efficient way to get glowy because unlike bronzer or blush, you don’t have to apply it every day. And if you’re already using glow-boosting skincare products like vitamin C, it only elevates the results you want. Still, a lot of the most buzzworthy self-tanners are expensive but thankfully, the best cheap self-tanner doesn’t sacrifice quality.

There are plenty of budget-friendly skin illuminators out there, so it really just comes down to your personal preferences. For instance, some of you may need botanical-based self-tanner for sensitive skin that’s prone to inflammation. Others may want specific texture, such as foam or mist. And then there are those like me who simply need an effective option under a specific price point. With that being said, here are some of my favorite cheap self-tanner products under $20.

Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Daily Moisturizer

This drugstore classic combines skincare benefits with tanning properties to both bronze and hydrate the body during application. The firming version is made ingredients said to improve elasticity in as little as seven days.

SOL by Jergens Water Mousse

Jergens’s newest range of self-tanner products includes this lightweight water mousse made with tanning actives derived from natural sugars.

Neutrogena Micromist Airbrush Sunless Tanning Spray

No rubbing required to get results from this at-home tanner whose applicator mimics the even, lightweight feel of a professional spray tanning tool.

b.tan Fake It Till You Make It Self Tan Mousse

If your skin is sensitive to traditional tanning chemicals, this one-hour mousse is mostly vegan and made with all-natural DHA.

Alba Botanica Sunless Tanner Lotion

This quick-absorbing, botanical-based tanning lotion also nourishes the skin with shea butter, sweet almond oil, and safflower oil.

St. Moriz Instant Self-Tanning Mousse

This take-home formula has been tested in salons for efficacy, ease of application, and overall effectiveness (all of which are amazing, BTW).

