10 Affordable M.A.C Products for When Splurging Isn’t an Option

When you first start getting into makeup as a tween, it’s quite shocking how pricey it is. The thought of spending $10 on a lipstick is basically unheard of. But as you become a real adult with a paycheck, you realize sometimes quality makeup isn’t cheap—well, most of the time. (Of course, there are exceptions!) It doesn’t have to be luxury though. Some of the best cheap M.A.C. products cost less than $20. Skip a few lattes and you’ve got that lipstick you’ve had your eye on.

Travel-sized M.A.C. products are a great way to try a new formula or shade. It’s so rare to get to the bottom of a lipstick, anyway. Most of M.A.C.’s full-sized lippies are under $20 too, in cream, matte and shimmery finishes. Even the iconic Lipglass formula—ultra-shiny, glass lips—are on the more affordable end of the spectrum, as are M.A.C. false eyelashes. Don’t sleep on the brand’s makeup sponges and lip liner, either. And if an eyeshadow palette isn’t in your budget at the moment, single shadows are a great way to add a pop of color to your routine.

Shop some of our favorite under-$20 goodies, below.

Mini M.A.C. Lipglass

Sure, it’s not full-size but who gets to the end of a lip gloss anyway? These pocket-sized tubes come in Oh Baby (a golden bronze with sparkling glitter) and Oyster Girl (light pink).

Frost Eyeshadow

We all love eyeshadow palettes but don’t sleep on M.A.C. single shadows, especially with a frosty finish in 14 shades.

Matte Eyeshadow

There are 14 matte hues, as well.

4 Lash

Fake lash extensions with these bold, under-$20 lashes.

Clear Lipglass

Shiny, glassy lips are always a good idea.

Lip Pencil

M.A.C.’s lip liner is iconic and one pencil (in 20 colors) lasts a long time.

Lipstick Cream

This ultra-creamy lipstick comes in 48 bold and neutral hues.

Love Me Lipstick

This argan oil-infused lippies come in 24 pink, red and purple shades.

Fluidline Brow Gelcreme

This ultra-longwearing eyebrow gel comes in two natural hues.

Pro Performance Sponge

Don’t sleep on this makeup sponge that helps you apply concealer and foundation in hard-to-reach places.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.