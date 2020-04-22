7 Irresistible Goop Beauty Products Under $50

Fans of Goop Beauty products swear by the brand’s toxic-free, glow-inducing skincare. These skin and body products can cost a pretty penny, but there’s a good reason why they’re so popular. Luckily, the best cheap Goop products are seriously great, as well. While not “cheap” in the general sense of the word, these under-$50 goodies are on the more affordable side when it comes to Goop Beauty. If you’re going to start somewhere, start here.

Don’t worry—you can get more than a lip balm for your money, here. If you’re looking to start dry brushing for body exfoliation, pick up Goop’s natural-bristle brush. Or maybe you feel your skin is dull and lackluster. That’s where GoopGlow comes in, a full line of body illuminating, face-smoothing and chemically exfoliating products. Start small with a more affordable size and if you love it and your skin feels bright, save up for the big one.

Shop some of our favorite Goop Beauty products to get you started.

G.Tox Malachite + Fruit Acid Pore Purifying Cleanser

Detoxifying malachite and fruit acids remove dirt, oil and makeup while lightly exfoliating.

GOOPGLOW Body Luminizer

This hyaluronic acid-infused lotion leaves skin with a hint of glow.

G.Nite Bedtime Bath Soak

Take a soothing bath with Epsom salts, Celtic sea salt, dead sea salt and magnesium citrate.

GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel

With a whopping 15 percent glycolic acid, this at-home peel removes dead skin and supports increased cell turnover.

G.Tox Glacial Marine Clay Body Cleanser

This body wash contains organic safflower oil and cold-pressed moringa oil to cleanse and soften.

GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

Before you shell out the money for the 1.7 oz size, go with the 0.5 oz container and see how much your skin loves it. With glycolic acid and micro-exfoliating minerals, this mask sweeps away dry, dead skin cells and makes pores appear smaller.

G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush

Exfoliate and slough away dead skin with this natural sisal brush.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.