StyleCaster
Share

The 6 Best Charcoal Face Washes for Every Skin Type

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 6 Best Charcoal Face Washes for Every Skin Type

by
The 6 Best Charcoal Face Washes for Every Skin Type
6 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Every so often, a new ingredient comes along that’s quickly heralded as The Next Big Thing in the skin-care world (lookin’ at you, argan oil), and recently, that very special ingredient has been charcoal. Yup, the same stuff your dad gets really excited about when it’s grill time in the summer, except this time, it’s for your acne-loving face.

MORE: Should I Use Retinol To Get Rid of Acne?

Here’s the gist: Activated charcoal acts like a lint roller for the gunk on your skin, sticking to all the dirt and oil in your pores, then rinsing away when you wash your face. Basically, it’s an excellent ingredient for the oily- and acne-prone among us. Of course, not all charcoal products are the same, and if you have slightly sensitive or dry skin, you might find charcoal to be too drying and harsh when used in masks, creams, and spot treatments.

Which is why we’re really loving charcoal cleansers, which give you a taste of charcoal, without totally dehydrating your skin. So we rounded up the best charcoal face washes for almost every skin type (yes, even you, you sensitive and acne-prone, you) to help you tiptoe into the wild, wild world of charcoal, without too much commitment. Just massage each cleanser into your skin for a full 30 seconds to see a cleaner, more mattified complexion after toweling off. Check out the list, below, and get cleansing!

blonde hair skin The 6 Best Charcoal Face Washes for Every Skin Type

Photo: ImaxTree

MORE: The 9 Coolest Color-Changing Products We’re Obsessed With

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6
If your face loves to break out...
If your face loves to break out...

Bioré Charcoal Acne Clearing Cleanser, $6.49; at Target

Photo: Bioré
If your skin is riddled with blackheads...
If your skin is riddled with blackheads...

Garnier Skinative Clean+ Blackhead Eliminating Scrub, $5.97; at Walmart

 

Photo: Garnier
If you have dull, clogged skin...
If you have dull, clogged skin...

Boscia Detoxifying Black Cleanser, $30; at Sephora

Photo: Boscia
If your skin gets oil-slicked by breakfast…
If your skin gets oil-slicked by breakfast…

Morihata Binchotan Facial Soap, $31; at Peach and Lily

Photo: Morihata
If you have somewhat sensitive skin…
If you have somewhat sensitive skin…

Lush Dark Angels Face and Body Cleanser, $13.95; at Lush

Photo: Lush
If you have dry, blemish-prone skin...
If you have dry, blemish-prone skin...

Charasu Face Wash, $19.95; at Otter Wax

Photo: Charasu

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Chicest Home Decor Trends You're About to See Everywhere

The Chicest Home Decor Trends You're About to See Everywhere
  • If your face loves to break out...
  • If your skin is riddled with blackheads...
  • If you have dull, clogged skin...
  • If your skin gets oil-slicked by breakfast…
  • If you have somewhat sensitive skin…
  • If you have dry, blemish-prone skin...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share