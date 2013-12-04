The Best Celebrity Transformations of 2013

As we close in on the end of 2013 – gasp – it’s about time to start reflecting on the past year. Yes, you should reflect on your own accomplishments and failures so you can improve for the year to come, but right now we’re interested in reflecting on everything that has happened in the pop culture world. We’re talking about the best celebrity beauty makeovers (we’ll get to the worst ones later) that really made our jaws drop, and then about two seconds later filled up our Pinterest boards with inspiration for our next salon visit.
From Jennifer Aniston’s choppy bob to the never-ending pixie cut craze, this year was one of constant hair transformations. But, with a great haircut (emphasis on great) the celebrities on this list knew that they had to overhaul their makeup list too, to match their new ‘do. Above are our favorite makeovers of the year – ones that we hope will continue looking fabulous into 2014.
BEFORE: Jennifer Lawrence may have had the biggest (and most shocking) transformation this year. Just before the "Catching Fire" press tour, Lawrence debuted a new look...
Photo:
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
AFTER: The actress made jaws drop when she showed off her short pixie cut, claiming that her hair was so damaged that this was her best option. We were hesitant about the style at first, but we soon came to love it as she was so honest about the realities of hair damage and really learned how to style the new crop.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
BEFORE: Jennifer Aniston has always been known for setting hair trends, but she has been stuck in a long hair rut for quite some time.
Photo:
Jag Gundu/Getty Images
AFTER: That all changed this year when long-time hairstylist Chris McMillan debuted Aniston's new choppy bob on his Instagram feed.
Photo:
Instagram
BEFORE: Pamela Anderson may be best known for her beach bod, but her long blonde locks are certainly part of her signature look.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
AFTER: That's precisely why when she chopped her hair into a pixie cut everyone was shocked – and possibly more shocked that she could pull off the look so well!
Photo:
L-R)Martin Katz and Pamela Anderson attend The Martin Katz Jewel Suite Debuts At The New York Palace Hotel on November 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for The New York Palace Hotel
BEFORE: Emma Stone is one of those actresses that can go back and forth between hair colors effortlessly, and has to due to movie roles. She often says she prefers herself as a redhead, but we beg to differ.
Photo:
Didier Baverel/WireImage
AFTER: We love Emma in her blonde state (whether platinum or sun-kissed) but when she debuted this tousled lob with face-framing fringe, she had us instantly "pinning" the picture for future hair inspiration.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
BEFORE: It isn't a stretch to call Sienna Miller a style icon, and we would add her to our list of hair inspirations any day. Her effortless blonde locks are what every downtown girl wants – and works overtime to get.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images for H&M
AFTER: But, that was before we saw her with this hint of rose gold focused around the center of her face, and then realized that this was what we wanted. Right now.
Photo:
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
BEFORE: Ciara is one of our red carpet favorites as she does a great job of mixing it up, but until recently we didn't realize that her hair just kind of "hung" there.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
AFTER: Apparently she was feeling the same way, because this year she debuted an amazing lob and styled it with the most enviable of waves at pretty much every red carpet she went to. If you want a lob, this is the one you want.
Photo:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for PCA
BEFORE: Obviously this "before" picture of Beyonce didn't last long, but it's our before because we're pretty happy she transitioned out of it. The 5 minute pixie was 5 minutes too long, in our opinion.
Image via Instagram @Beyonce
AFTER: After a short stint with a lob, Bey was back with her long, lush waves and all was right with the world.
Photo:
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
BEFORE: Ke$ha has always had a bold look, but she fell into a "what the hell are you thinking?" category for a few years there landing her on about every single worst dressed list imaginable.
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
AFTER: Luckily, she toned down her look this year and we were pleasantly surprised. While she'll always be Ke$ha and will always be a bit bold, we're loving the new look.
Photo:
C Flanigan/Getty Images
BEFORE: Rita Ora has tried a lot of different things when it comes to her look, which we're a fan of – but this phase of honey blonde and too much bronzer wasn't a good one.
Photo:
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
AFTER: Throughout the year though she transitioned her hair to platinum and went for darker hued lipsticks (and darker brows) for a more drastic, yet elegant look.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
BEFORE: Lauren Conrad will always have our hearts, but it was about time for her to make a beauty change.
Photo:
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
AFTER: Still keeping her look chic and sophisticated, she added bangs to liven her look up a bit.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez