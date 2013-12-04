The Best Celebrity Transformations of 2013

As we close in on the end of 2013 – gasp – it’s about time to start reflecting on the past year. Yes, you should reflect on your own accomplishments and failures so you can improve for the year to come, but right now we’re interested in reflecting on everything that has happened in the pop culture world. We’re talking about the best celebrity beauty makeovers (we’ll get to the worst ones later) that really made our jaws drop, and then about two seconds later filled up our Pinterest boards with inspiration for our next salon visit.

From Jennifer Aniston’s choppy bob to the never-ending pixie cut craze, this year was one of constant hair transformations. But, with a great haircut (emphasis on great) the celebrities on this list knew that they had to overhaul their makeup list too, to match their new ‘do. Above are our favorite makeovers of the year – ones that we hope will continue looking fabulous into 2014.

