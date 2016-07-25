12 Celebrities Whose Platinum Hair Will Have You Jonesing for the Bleach

First things first: One should never question whether or not she can “pull off” platinum hair. Going platinum is not a matter of whether it “works” on you or not, because truthfully, everyone looks good platinum—but not everyone has the fortitude to stick with it. Maintaining the color, or lack thereof, is practically a full-time job. You’ll need monthly salon visits, regular deep-conditioning treatments, a bottle or fifty of purple shampoo, and enough emotional distance from your hair to not cry when you see a handful of it circling down the drain. It may be falling out from damage, but, hey, at least it’s platinum!

Platinum is pretty, but it sure as hell isn’t practical, and unless you have an unlimited budget and an experienced colorist on call in case of crisis, it probably isn’t worth it. So instead of spending eight hours in the salon 10 times a year, live vicariously through these 12 celebs, whose pale hair looks so gorgeous it hurts. Like, it literally hurts. Haven’t you ever gotten bleach on your scalp?