The Must-See Celebrity Textured Hair Moments of 2020 So Far

Award season is in full swing and while the actual shows are a crapshoot in terms of enjoyability, the red carpet is always fun to watch and thankfully beforehand for early birds who will inevitably fall asleep (*raises hand). The fashion is typically out-of-reach because, well, red carpet gowns sometimes cost more than my rent for an entire year. However, the beauty moments are a different story. With the right tools, a few products if any and a little patience, you can recreate a style and flaunt it on a runway of your own making. For those of us with textured hair, the best celebrity natural hair looks are a goldmine of possibility.

Thanks to the growing number of pros behind the scenes—Ursula Stephen, Nai’vasha and Felicia Leatherwood, to name a few—we get a front-row seat, whether it’s front of the TV or on the ‘Gram, to their creations. Sometimes it’s something as simple as a set of straight-back cornrows and sometimes it’s an intricate updo with enough twists and turns to leave you staring for minutes at a time. Of course, pulling off any of these hairstyles requires an added emphasis on care—pulling and tugging can wreak havoc on our edges and curl definition. Wash day isn’t complete without a deep conditioner or a hair mask, am I right? All in all, if you’re looking for inspo to get out of a styling rut, keep scrolling and you’ll find plenty.

Alicia Keys

While hosting this year’s Grammy Awards, the singer-songwriter accessorized her cornrows with a beaded bun and swirly baby hairs.

Cynthia Erivo

The “Harriet” star is navigating award season with her gorgeous, platinum blonde buzzcut in tow.

Danai Gurira

“The Walking Dead” star’s braided top knot is a super cute way to upgrade the otherwise basic style.

H.E.R

The award-winning singer hit the Grammys red carpet in a voluminous top knot with long baby hair sideburns that frame her cheekbones beautifully.

Issa Rae

The “Insecure” star is never afraid to push the hair envelope and looks stunning whether she’s trying something new or keeping it simple with a braided down-do.

Kerry Washington

The TV and film actress kicked off 2020 with a perfectly-executed, textured bob and middle part. Tres chic!

Logan Browning

The “Dear White People” attended the SAG Awards looking like a lavender dream and complimented her ‘fit with wet-effect braids.

Lupita Nyong’o

For this year’s SAG Awards, the award-winning actress exuded old Hollywood glamour with her intricate updo.

Nathalie Emmanuel

On the other hand, the “Game of Thrones” star is an expert at exhibiting the quiet power of an understated hairstyle that shows off her natural curls.

Samira Wiley

The “Handmaid’s Tale” actress’ short cut is all about flattering dimensions, as the sides are close to the scalp while the middle is voluminous.

Taraji P. Henson

The actress and mental health advocate looks like a total boss with her kinky curls styled to the side.

Tiffany Haddish

The hilarious comedian and actress was a stunner at this year’s Golden Globes her hair slicked back.

Yara Shahidi

We loved seeing this standout braided ponytail on the “Grownish” star, who has been experimenting with fun styles that aren’t necessarily her signature curly ‘fro (which we love too!).

