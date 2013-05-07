Best Celebrity Nail Art From the Met Gala

When the Met Gala’s 2013 theme was announced as “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” we knew the red carpet would be one of the most insane we’d ever seen. Between the faux hawks, the insanely smokey eyes and the hair color changes that were debuted on Anne Hathaway (platinum blonde), Nicole Richie (grey) and Karlie Kloss (black), there was no shortage of shocking celebrity appearances. We were absolutely floored, however, by the high caliber of nail art to hit the carpet.
From 3D nail art on Katy Perry to a lace overlay manicure on Emmy Rossum, stars stepped out with some of the greatest nail art we’ve ever seen and they absolutely blew the punk theme out of the water (at least on their nails). We’ve rounded up the 10 best manicures from the Met Gala above, and we think you’ll agree that this red carpet has set a new bar for nail art. Take a look at our favorite picks from the evening and tell us which celebrity had your favorite manicure in the comments below!
Nicole Richie's nails were our favorite of the evening, combining gold and oxblood polish for a half-moon manicure with heart tips.
Image via Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Emmy Rossum's lace overlay manicure was right on target with the punk theme of the evening, created by butter London's Katie Hughes using Yummy Mummy and lace from Donna Karan to match Emmy's dress.
Photo:
@DKNY/@DKNY
Rita Ora's nails were half grown-out, half studded, and all neutral for the Met Gala. She wore CND's Shellac in Studio White CND Brisa White to secure the gold chains and Swarovski crystals.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus showed up to the Met Gala with spiked hair that we still can't figure out, plus this gold, glittery manicure that will likely take hours to remove.
Image via Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Julianne Hough topped off her navy manicure and accent nail with a giant spider ring, perfect for the occasion.
Image via Instagram
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
January Jones' red and black V-shaped manicure was created by Ashlie Johnson of The Wall Group.
Image via Instagram
Photo:
@TheWallGroup/@TheWallGroup
Anne Hathaway's nails were a leopard neon ombre print, a punk accessory for her new platinum blonde hair.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
Opting for a nude manicure with studded accents, Jennifer Lawrence's nails were subdued for the occasion.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Katy Perry's gold Dolce and Gabbana dress coordinated beautifully with her gilded nails, full of 3D nail art.
Image via Twitter
Photo:
Instagram/Instagram
Blake Lively's
nude, black and blue rose nail art was created by Elle of The Wall Group.
Image via Instagram