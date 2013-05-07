Best Celebrity Nail Art From the Met Gala

When the Met Gala’s 2013 theme was announced as “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” we knew the red carpet would be one of the most insane we’d ever seen. Between the faux hawks, the insanely smokey eyes and the hair color changes that were debuted on Anne Hathaway (platinum blonde), Nicole Richie (grey) and Karlie Kloss (black), there was no shortage of shocking celebrity appearances. We were absolutely floored, however, by the high caliber of nail art to hit the carpet.

From 3D nail art on Katy Perry to a lace overlay manicure on Emmy Rossum, stars stepped out with some of the greatest nail art we’ve ever seen and they absolutely blew the punk theme out of the water (at least on their nails). We’ve rounded up the 10 best manicures from the Met Gala above, and we think you’ll agree that this red carpet has set a new bar for nail art. Take a look at our favorite picks from the evening and tell us which celebrity had your favorite manicure in the comments below!

More Met Gala Beauty From Beauty High:

Anne Hathaway Goes Platinum Blonde For Met Gala

Get Nicole Richie’s Dark Burgundy Lip From the Met Gala

Get Emmy Rossum’s Lace Punk Nail Art From the Met Gala