There’s something about a hair makeover that’s so hard to look away from. Whether it’s your BFF, mom or favorite celeb, seeing their new look can inspire your own. The best celebrity hair makeovers of 2020 (so far) are both subtle and exciting and just might make you want to try a new look this year. Because you don’t have to completely change your vibe to make a big impact.

Hairstylists agree that if you want to make a hair change, either big or small, it’s important to bring in a photo so they can get a feel of exactly what you’re going for. That means you’ll want to save these celeb looks from Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Lopez and more favorites. Although bobs are always in, and it felt like everyone got one in 2019, we’re finally seeing some totally new hairstyles to take us into 2020. Check back here because we’ll be updating these as more stars go shorter and lighter, or longer and darker.

Jennifer Lopez

The triple threat removed her extensions and tried high-contrast highlights that have a bit of a ’90 feel.

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens usually has iconic black hair but colorist Cassondra Kaeding recently took her a bit lighter.

Naomi Campbell

The legendary model switched up her long black hair for this chic faux locs.

Nicki Minaj

The rapper chose not one, but two, neon hair colors for her latest bold hue.

Charlize Theron

Adir Abergel gave the actress a new sunnier blonde hue just two hours before the Golden Globes. Pixie goals for sure.