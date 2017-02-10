A Definitive Ranking of the 13 Best Celebrity Eyebrows

Is there such a thing as eyebrow porn? Welp, if not, we’re officially making it a thing, because it’s the decade of amazingly full, bushy, Instagram-worthy brows, and pretty much everyone—including Janice in accounting—is rocking them.

And because the whole trend started with a few celebs (*cough* Cara Delevingne *cough*) giving the middle finger to waxing and plucking so many moons again, we’re turning again to the red-carpet elite for all of our eyebrow inspo dreams. From Lily Collins to Jamie Chung, we’ve got the best of the best celebrity brows (ranked in no definitive order, unless you can have a 13-way tie for first place). Click through to see the photos.