A Definitive Ranking of the 13 Best Celebrity Eyebrows

by
Is there such a thing as eyebrow porn? Welp, if not, we’re officially making it a thing, because it’s the decade of amazingly full, bushy, Instagram-worthy brows, and pretty much everyone—including Janice in accounting—is rocking them.

And because the whole trend started with a few celebs (*cough* Cara Delevingne *cough*) giving the middle finger to waxing and plucking so many moons again, we’re turning again to the red-carpet elite for all of our eyebrow inspo dreams. From Lily Collins to Jamie Chung, we’ve got the best of the best celebrity brows (ranked in no definitive order, unless you can have a 13-way tie for first place). Click through to see the photos.

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Rihanna
Rihanna
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka
Solange
Solange
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman
Beyoncé
Beyoncé

