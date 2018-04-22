StyleCaster
32 Celebrities Who Pulled Off the Dewy-Skin Trend

32 Celebrities Who Pulled Off the Dewy-Skin Trend

Lauren Caruso
by
Kaia Gerber, Zendaya, Shay Mitchell
32 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

First things first: Dewy is not equivalent to greasy. The telltale difference: where, exactly, the dew is located. Center of the forehead or around the nostrils? Greasy. High on the cheekbones, just above the brows? Yeah, that’s dewy.

The easiest way to achieve dewy—not greasy—is with some strategic highlighting, but because you want to look illuminated not sparkly, stay away from any formulas with specks of shimmer, which can look too unnatural unless you’re an actual unicorn. I have a slight obsession with RMS’s Living Luminizer, but if you prefer a liquid formula, try Kevyn Aucoin the Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting.

Want to get dewy skin without the highlight? Finish off your skin-care routine with a moisturizing oil such as Dermalogica Phyto Replenish Oil around the temples, brows, and cheekbones, then layer a tinted moisturizer or foundation on top for coverage that’ll let the shine come through. If you’re worried about looking greasy, buff on a matte powder (we like Wet n Wild Mattifying Powder) on the T-zone, the nose, and along either side of your nostrils—and keep a Beautyblender Blotterazzi on hand to soak up any midday excess. (You can always pat a matte primer such as Benefit Matte Rescue in those same areas even after you’ve put on your foundation, too.)

Ahead, take a look at 32 celebrities who nailed dewy skin for some beauty inspiration.

A version of this story originally appeared in August 2016.

1 of 32
Kaia Gerber
Photo: Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
Photo: Getty Images
Jenna Dewan
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Munn
Photo: Getty Images
Lucy Hale
Photo: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Photo: Getty Images
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Benson
Photo: Getty Images
Liu Wen
Photo: Getty Images
Alicia Vikander
Photo: Getty Images
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Jamie Chung
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Alba
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Photo: Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Photo: Getty Images
Nathalia Ramos
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Hill
Photo: Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo
Photo: Getty Images
Georgia Fowler
Photo: Getty Images
Miranda Kerr
Photo: Getty Images

