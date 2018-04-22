32 Celebrities Who Pulled Off the Dewy-Skin Trend

First things first: Dewy is not equivalent to greasy. The telltale difference: where, exactly, the dew is located. Center of the forehead or around the nostrils? Greasy. High on the cheekbones, just above the brows? Yeah, that’s dewy.

The easiest way to achieve dewy—not greasy—is with some strategic highlighting, but because you want to look illuminated not sparkly, stay away from any formulas with specks of shimmer, which can look too unnatural unless you’re an actual unicorn. I have a slight obsession with RMS’s Living Luminizer, but if you prefer a liquid formula, try Kevyn Aucoin the Celestial Skin Liquid Lighting.

Want to get dewy skin without the highlight? Finish off your skin-care routine with a moisturizing oil such as Dermalogica Phyto Replenish Oil around the temples, brows, and cheekbones, then layer a tinted moisturizer or foundation on top for coverage that’ll let the shine come through. If you’re worried about looking greasy, buff on a matte powder (we like Wet n Wild Mattifying Powder) on the T-zone, the nose, and along either side of your nostrils—and keep a Beautyblender Blotterazzi on hand to soak up any midday excess. (You can always pat a matte primer such as Benefit Matte Rescue in those same areas even after you’ve put on your foundation, too.)

Ahead, take a look at 32 celebrities who nailed dewy skin for some beauty inspiration.

A version of this story originally appeared in August 2016.