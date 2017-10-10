The Best Celebrity Braids of 2017

With every year comes a new batch of celebrity hair inspiration and 2017 is no exception. There are a million and one ways to work a braid into your hair, regardless of texture or length. And if this year’s red carpets are any indication, it’s nearly impossible to get bored with the options.

We’ve watched some of our favorite A-listers experiment with their most daring styles to date and more often than not, the risk had paid off. From the more extreme waist-length braids to old school classics like the french or milkmaid braid, these are the looks that not only ruled 2017, but will probably inspire our 2018 hair goals, too.