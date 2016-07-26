19 Times Celebs Nailed Bold Makeup Looks

Don’t get me wrong: I love a good no-makeup makeup look—especially in the summer, when putting on anything other than tinted moisturizer feels like torture. But sometimes, you accidentally lock eyes with your eyeshadow palette and can’t disappoint it by just leaving it there.

Plus, there’s a time and a place for a bold lip or a dramatic smoky eye. If you’re in the market for some major makeup inspiration, we rounded up our favorite high-impact looks from the red carpet—including Khloé Kardashian’s baby blue liner and Lupita Nyong’o’s dramatic gold eyeshadow—to copy now. Ahead, 19 celebrities who nailed bold makeup looks—and the exact product you need to re-create each look.