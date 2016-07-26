StyleCaster
Share

19 Times Celebs Nailed Bold Makeup Looks

What's hot
StyleCaster

19 Times Celebs Nailed Bold Makeup Looks

Lauren Caruso
by
19 Times Celebs Nailed Bold Makeup Looks
19 Start slideshow

Don’t get me wrong: I love a good no-makeup makeup look—especially in the summer, when putting on anything other than tinted moisturizer feels like torture. But sometimes, you accidentally lock eyes with your eyeshadow palette and can’t disappoint it by just leaving it there.

MORE: 25 Summer Eye Makeup Ideas to Try Now

Plus, there’s a time and a place for a bold lip or a dramatic smoky eye. If you’re in the market for some major makeup inspiration, we rounded up our favorite high-impact looks from the red carpet—including Khloé Kardashian’s baby blue liner and Lupita Nyong’o’s dramatic gold eyeshadow—to copy now. Ahead, 19 celebrities who nailed bold makeup looks—and the exact product you need to re-create each look.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19

Jennifer Lawrence

Try MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Rouge Lipstick in Vermillion Red for a similar shade.

Lupita Nyong'o

Feeling brave enough for a yellow-gold shadow? The Lancome spokeswoman is probably wearing Lancome Color Design Eye Shadow in Kitten Heel.

Demi Lovato

Try layering e.l.f. Matte Lip Color in Scarlet Night along the outer edges of your favorite true red lipstick.

Janelle Monae

Milk Makeup’s Lip Pencil in O.G. Red is a comparable red.

Jennifer Lopez 

Try the Midnight Fever Eyeshadow Palette from Kiko.

Selena Gomez 

Try Anastasia Contour Cream Kit in medium.

Rita Ora

Try MAC Ruby Woo, the world’s most universally flattering red.

Zendaya

Try Benefit’s Precisely, My Brow pencil for—you guessed it—precise, believable hairs.

Shay Mitchell

Get Mitchell's smoky eye with the Urban Decay’s Naked Smoky palette.

Keke Palmer

Check out NARS Dominique for a similar purple shade.

Lily Collins

Try It Cosmetics Brow Power for bold brows and L’Oreal Colour Riche Collection in Zoe’s Red to re-create her lipstick shade.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Try NYX Cosmetics Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Turnt Up for a dramatic smoky eye.

Priyanka Chopra

Try Context Matte Lipstick in Seek and Destroy for a similar pink.

Gigi Hadid

The Maybelline spokeswoman could be wearing the brand's cult-favorite Great Lash Mascara.

Jamie Chung

Gucci Matte Lipstick in Rush is a solid match for Chung's orange lip.

Tinashe 

Try Eyeko Eye Do Liquid Liner for a look that'll stay put.

Ariana Grande

Try Topshop Lipstick in Straight Ace.

Khloé Kardashian

Try Lime Crime Liquid Liner in Blue Milk.

Vanessa Hudgens

Try Kjaer Weis Divine Eye Shadow to match Hudgens' dramatic eye look.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Ways to Vacation Like the Hottest Women in the World

25 Ways to Vacation Like the Hottest Women in the World

Promoted Stories

share