These Celebrity Beauty Brand Products Are Actually Worth Your $

I wish I could tell you the age of celebrities launching beauty brands is over but, to be honest, it’s just the beginning. But it’s OK! Don’t panic. Although some celebrity brands are true head-scratchers, there are tons of really great ones with stellar products worth the money. Some you’re probably very familiar with (like Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna) but there are others that might have slipped past your radar.

Below is a non-ranking of some of the best celeb brands out there in makeup, haircare and skincare. (We’ll go over the dozens of celebrity fragrances another time.) These stars enlisted the best of the best in marketing, product development and branding to roll out top-notch products that aren’t all fluff and PR. (Though, of course, there’s a decent amount of that, too.)

Not every product or launch is amazing, which is normal for other brands, too. Not all these celebs I’m even a huge fan of. But we’re talking products here and making sure each is worth your money. There’s something for everyone here, all skin types, tones and hair textures. Keep an eye here because there’s more to come.

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin by Rihanna

The first one is obvious — Rihanna has slayed with Fenty Beauty since 2017. The brand continues to innovate, such as launching one of the best new mascaras on the market. It’s core products are the best though, including the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. Fenty Beauty’s inclusive shade ranges changed the game for those with deep-dark skin tones.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

It’s hard to believe Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in just 2019 because it feels like it’s been around forever. I can’t think of a more viral product than the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. And just when I thought we had seen it all, the brand rolled out an innovative lip oil everyone is talking about. The way Gomez posts about the brand naturally shows she actually uses it, which goes a long way in the celebrity beauty world.

Keys Soulcare

Grammy winner Alicia Keys wasn’t going to just throw her name on a beauty brand. She’s known for her “no-makeup” and natural looks so skincare was the right choice. The brand does have a few color cosmetics but they’re all natural looking and apply beautifully on an otherwise bare face. She’s all about self-care holistic ritual so products like the Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum are meant to make you both look and feel good.

Flower Beauty

Leave it to everyone’s BFF Drew Barrymore to back a brand that’s so accessible. With actually amazing blush, bronzer, highlighter and more for less than $15, it’s a drugstore fave that can’t be beat.

R.E.M. Beauty

Get the shimmery, celestial, Ariana Grande vibe with her line, R.E.M. Beauty. Standouts are the liquid eyeshadows and hydrating concealer with a whopping 60 shades.

Flawless by Gabrielle Union

Folks with wavy, coily and textured hair have a stellar haircare brand to shop from Gabrielle Union and iconic stylist Larry Sims. You’ll find everything from cleansing conditioners

to scalp oils all at shockingly affordable prices.

Rhode Skin by Hailey Rhode Bieber

It would have been easy for Hailey Bieber to pop her name onto any skincare brand and call it a day. But instead she enlisted the best cosmetic chemists, derms and estheticians to create a sensitive skin-friendly line anyone can use. These are the skincare basics you’ll use again and again without all the trending fluff – and for under $30. We can’t wait to see what else Bieber and team come up with.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga

Another star that actually uses their own brand is Lady Gaga. Along with makeup artist Sarah Tanno, they come up with innovative formulas with bold colors Gaga can wear on stage and we can wear IRL. The brand re-launched in 2022 with a more science-focused vegan line available at Sephora instead of Amazon. Lately, launch after launch has gone viral on TikTok, including the Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation and Color Fuse Talc-Free Powder Blush.

Meaningful Beauty Cindy Crawford

The iconic supermodel has a low-key skincare and haircare brand that’s worth taking a look at. It’s not cheap, but take one look at the Amazon reviews and you’ll see it has a huge fan base. Products are mostly full of anti-aging ingredients but anyone can use the Youth Activating Melon Serum

and Softening Cleanser, Fragrance Free Non Foaming Face Wash, for example.

About-Face by Halsey

Like Lady Gaga, musician Halsey creates makeup that’s fit for the stage but is actually wearable for us, too. Have some fun with color with the Matte Fluid Eye Paint or go more neutral with the ultra-wearable Cheek Freak Blush Balm.

Pattern

Tracee Ellis Ross’ hair always looks great and that’s thanks to her haircare brand, Pattern. Those with curly and coily hair have their choice of haircare, tools, towels, shower caps and even a new hairdryer. The restorative Leave-In Conditioner in an Ulta Beauty best seller.

Good Dye Young

Paramore singer Hayley Williams is known for the colorful hair so it made perfect sense when she started her line of semi-permanent hair dyes

with her longtime stylist Brian O’Connor. The brand has since expanded into haircare and temporary color — perfect for festival season.

Kora Organics

Model Miranda Kerr says she couldn’t find certified-organic products so she made them herself. I personally don’t need my skincare to be organic but I’m still a fan of this line. Don’t miss the hydrating Noni Glow Overnight Plumping Hydration Mask and Berry Bright Firming Vitamin C Refillable Eye Cream.

Loved01

John Legend isn’t the obvious choice for a skincare brand (his wife Chrissy Teigen is more so!) but when you understand the reasoning it makes perfect sense. Anyone can use the brand, but it was created for melanin-rich skin, an underserved market. The best part? It’s seriously accessible at CVS and Walmart for under $20.

The Honest Company

Jessica Alba launched The Honest Company back in 2012 with seriously cute organic diapers. Since then, there’s almost no category the brand hasn’t tackled, from skincare to haircare

and makeup — and, of course, baby and kids. It’s one of the biggest celebrity beauty brands ever with an IPO that values Honest at $1.44 billion.

Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin

In 2021, Kylie Jenner relaunched her Kylie Cosmetics line with cleaner, vegan formulas to stay on top of what’s happening in the beauty world. But we can’t forget about the impact the Kylie Lip Kit had on the world. Current standouts are the Lip and Cheek Glow Balm and the new Kylash Volume Mascara.

JVN

Queer Eye fave Jonathan Van Ness started as a hairstylist so they know they’re stuff. The brand is backed by Amyris, the biotech company that’s behind other faves like Rose Inc. and Biossance. The key ingredient in JVN haircare is hemisqualane, a sustainable, hydrating option over silicones. Choose from Nuture, Undamage, Embody and Complete lines.

Humanrace

Pharrell Williams launched Humanrace in 2020 with his dermatologist, Dr. Elena Jones, MD. The line is comprised of skincare, bodycare and suncare that’s all vegan, fragrance-free, and cruelty-free with custom designed, refillable packaging. It recently launched at Credo so that means it’s “Credo Clean,” as well.

Florence by Mills

Sure, actor Millie Bobby Brown might be just 19 years old but Florence by Mills has some treasures in the line even adults can use. It’s mostly skincare with a few color cosmetics that’s all vegan and cruelty-free with Insta-friendly packaging. The Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads are especially cute — and popular.

S’ABLE Labs

Sabrina and Idris Elba launched their skincare brand in 2020 to tackle skincare concerns that hyperpigmentation that are more prevalent in those with melanin-rich skin. They did so by creating eco-conscious skincare with sustainably sourced ingredients could stand behind. My personal favorite is the unique Black Seed Toner with vitamin C, E and ferulic acid.

LolaVie

Jennifer Aniston is known for hair that’s classically pretty without a lot of fuss. That’s a lot like what her haircare brand is. LolaVie hawks just really good haircare basics that are vegan, cruelty-free, color-safe and good for all hair types. The Perfecting Leave-In is especially great with a superfruit complex and bamboo extract for frizz-free styling.

The Outset

If you’re looking for plant-based hydration and products to protect your skincare barrier, you’ll like Scarlett Johansson’s skincare brand, The Outset. Standouts include the Exfoliating Revitalizing & Energizing Caffeine Micro Polish and Purifying Blue Clay Mask, her collaboration with Heyday. (You can even get a facial with it at Heyday locations.)

TPH by Taraji and Body by TBH

Taraji P. Henson started her haircare brand to take care of her scalp and hair while it was in protective styles. The brand has expanded into a full haircare line and even body products. Shop stellar curl enhancers, leave-in conditioners and so much more, at retailers such as Walmart, Target and Amazon

.

Pleasing

You can tell Harry Styles has fun with his Pleasing brand of biodegradable, vegan and cruelty-free nail polish, skincare, color cosmetics, clothes and accessories. Each drop feels very Harry, down to the colors and campaign models.

Victoria Beckham Beauty

Former pop star Victoria Beckham has her hands deep into this skincare and makeup brand. Each product launch feels intentional with colors and formulas Beckham herself loves. There’s almost zero skips here, but I especially love the Lid Lustre shimmery eyeshadows.

OAM by Ciara

Singer Ciara backs a vitamin C-based skincare line you might not have heard about. But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth trying. The brand’s “Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex” is in its hero products that brighten, hydrate and even the skin tone. Try Vitamin C Brightening Pads and 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum to start.

Gxve by Gwen Stefani

Fans of Gwen Stefani and her red lips will like this rapidly expanding cosmetics brand with the Paint It Up Clean 24-Hr Cream Eyeshadow and Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick.