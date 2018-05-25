The Best Celebrity Takes on the Classic Pompadour Hairstyle

The pompadour has been around since the 18th century, dating back to Madame de Pompadour, the royal mistress to Louis XV, who wore the hairstyle so much that it was named after her. But it’s come a long way and changed a whole lot since then.

Although started by a woman, in today’s day and age, the style of rolling the hair back off the forehead is largely gracing the heads of men. However, that doesn’t mean women have completely dropped the classic look. Instead, they’re just reinventing it. So whether you’re sticking to the book or looking for an updated version, we’ve rounded up 19 celebrities who’ve done both.

Alicia Keys

The singer went big and bold with this classic updo at the 54th Grammy Awards.

Alyssa Milano

A few lingering pieces kept Milano’s hair playful at the 73rd Golden Globes.

Amber Heard

In 2012, Heard nailed the soft updo with major height.

Ava DuVernay

A modern twist for the 71st Cannes Film Festival, DuVernay wrapped her locs in a large front braid creating the effect of a pompadour.

Coco Rocha

The model went slick and styled for the 2015 amfAR New York Gala.

Evan Rachel Wood

The “Westworld” actress pushed her coif to the side for a swooping effect in 2015.

Janelle Monaé

The queen of retro updated this hairstyle by bringing the roll out past her forehead during the 2014 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Janet Jackson

Reminiscent of a mullet, this 2012 look on Jackson works because of the backward roll.

Jeannie Mai

A subtle take on the look, Mai clipped off the top and tucked it into a low pony in 2016.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez went big in 2013 with slicked-back sides and huge curled volume on top.

Kaley Cuoco

At the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, Cuoco kept the updo all the way up with a messy bun tied in the back.

Katy Perry

In 2018, Perry keeps the look classic with high height and wispy pieces.

Kristen Stewart

For the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Stewart’s look is pompadour-inspired, with a slicked-back roll defined by harsh parts.

Lucy Liu

The actress accentuated the long nature of her face with the high look and flowing locks in the back at the 68th Annual Tony Awards.

P!nk

In 2017, the singer went messy and curly for the American Music Awards.

Ruby Rose

Rose let her updo fall a little at the sides making it edgier and more casual at the CMA awards in 2017.

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Mowry-Housely kept her natural curls intact for this take in 2016.

Taraji P. Henson

In 2016, Henson nailed the look with loose-falling face-framing pieces.

Tilda Swinton

Swinton is the queen of the pompadour, and as seen here in 2017, it’s easy to know why.