The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 (So Far)

We’re less than halfway through the year, but there’s already enough hair inspo to fill the rest of 2018. Now more than ever, famous beauties such as Alicia Keys, Issa Rae, and Yara Shahidi are using their worldwide influence to showcase the beauty of textured hair on social media and the red carpet. Representation matters, and these ladies are living proof of that.

Now that the Golden Globes, Grammys, and other high-profile events have come and gone, we’re tallying up the looks that are not only beautiful but inspiring to those who may not feel confident in their curly coils. From voluminous waves to luscious locs and accessorized ’Fros, these are the best celebrity natural hair moments of 2018 … so far.