The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 (So Far)

We’re less than halfway through the year, but there’s already enough hair inspo to fill the rest of 2018. Now more than ever, famous beauties such as Alicia Keys, Issa Rae, and Yara Shahidi are using their worldwide influence to showcase the beauty of textured hair on social media and the red carpet. Representation matters, and these ladies are living proof of that.
Now that the Golden Globes, Grammys, and other high-profile events have come and gone, we’re tallying up the looks that are not only beautiful but inspiring to those who may not feel confident in their curly coils. From voluminous waves to luscious locs and accessorized ’Fros, these are the best celebrity natural hair moments of 2018 … so far.
Pin it!
The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | @stylecaster
Yara Shahidi
The "Grown-ish" star added major length, but retained her natural texture to rock this multibraid ponytail while walking the NAACP Image Awards red carpet.
Photo:
Getty Images
Andra Day
We can't get enough of this singer's signature throwback style. Her finger waves, adorned with sparkly bobby pins, stopped us dead in our tracks at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Mic. Drop. This elevated African-inspired topknot, crafted by Vernon Francois, took our breath away when we spotted it at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther."
Photo:
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
The "Black-ish" star has never been shy about experimenting with different looks, and this ultra-long braid at the NAACP Image Awards may be our favorite.
Photo:
Getty Images
Chloe & Halle
This singing sister duo (and stars of "Grown-ish") are constantly finding new ways to style their locs and pulled off another gorgeous slay at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther."
Photo:
Getty Images
Angela Bassett
She's considered a Hollywood vet, but we're convinced she's sipping from the fountain of youth. Just look at her glorious mane at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther"!
Photo:
Getty Images
Issa Rae
Thanks to her trusty hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, the "Insecure" star's natural tresses are always camera-ready. We love this simple yet chic bun she sported at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party.
Photo:
Getty Images
Danai Gurira
She shaved her entire head for "Black Panther," and although she appears to be growing it back, she's having fun with cool lines and designs. Just check out the detail, spotted at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere for the highly anticipated film.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
We're ready to wrap our strands in gold wire, thanks to the Oscar winner, who sported this regal hairstyle at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of "Black Panther."
Photo:
Getty Images
Viola Davis
Afro goals were certainly achieved when the Oscar winner let her curls shine at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sydelle Noel
The "GLOW" actress did just that when she wore this textured half-up, half-down hairstyle to the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther."
Photo:
Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
The TV actress and activist teased out her signature curls and rocked them fiercely to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Alicia Keys
For this year's Grammy Awards, the "Girl on Fire" singer pulled her hair back into matching (and accessorized) twists.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sanaa Lathan
The actress, who did a big chop for her upcoming Netflix film "Nappily Ever After," flaunted her TWA at a January 2018 W Magazine event.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sza
The most nominated woman at this year's Grammy Awards made sure her presence was felt with larger than life waves atop her head.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Ever since the actress did a big chop in 2017, we've loved watching her rock this classic pixie on and off the red carpet. Here, she matches her wardrobe and hair color at the YSL Beauty Party during Paris Fashion Week's Menswear Fall/Winter 2018–2019 season.
Photo:
Getty Images
Adwoa Aboah
At the 2018 Met Gala, Aboah dyed her hair a bright green. Calling upon one of the seven deadly sins, envy, for the heavenly bodies theme perhaps? We sure are envious of this look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Danielle Brooks
Brooks made this classic updo edgy with gold lacing in and out the braided crown during the YSEE Kick-Off at Netflix in May of 2018.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cardi B
All hail the queen. Cardi B. let her natural curls flow wide and with pride at the 2018 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ava DuVernay
The multi-talented director attended the Roger Ebert Film Festival in April 2018 with long, flowing locs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
This year's Met Gala gave us these devil-like horns on Erivo, however we can't get past the bright white dye-job.
Photo:
Getty Images
Beyoncé
Not only was the singer's performance revolutionary at the now termed, 2018 Beychella, her was also a statement piece with crimped tresses in a high pony.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Dunn stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet with multi-shade-brown locs. The added jewlery and full bundle at the crown of her head made it look like an actual crown for a queen.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Go big or go home. Washington teased and fro'd out her hair for Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gabourey Sidibe
Sidibe went with the two hairstyles in one look at the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon in May. We're loving the fro with face-framing braids.
Photo:
Getty Images
Letitia Wright
The 'Black Panther' actress wore tight braids into a knotted bun at the 2018 Met Gala. Fit for the Princess that she is.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gabrielle Union
Big hair is having a moment. Union rocked the look at the 2018 Big Screen Achievement Awards back in March.
Photo:
Getty Images
Solange
That's not a metal halo. It's Solange's hair. The singer wrapped and braided blonde hair into a halo for the 2018 Met Gala.
Photo:
Getty Images
Janelle Monae
At a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in April, 2018, Monae wore a large, chunky braid. But she didn't stop there, and instead, added large white puff-balls to finish out the look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lena Waithe
Waithe rocked her ususal locs at the 2018 Met Gala, but the fresh design and blue ribbon running through her twist updo make the style.
Photo:
Getty Images
Leslie Jones
Jones channeling Jones. At the TIME 100 awards this past April, Leslie Jones debuted a flat top style in honor of Grace Jones.
Photo:
Getty Images
Storm Reid
At the 2018 DVF Awards in April, 2018, Reid updated pigtails with long braids and velvet bows to tie them off.
Photo:
Getty Images