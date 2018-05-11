StyleCaster
The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 (So Far)

The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 (So Far)

Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

We’re less than halfway through the year, but there’s already enough hair inspo to fill the rest of 2018. Now more than ever, famous beauties such as Alicia Keys, Issa Rae, and Yara Shahidi are using their worldwide influence to showcase the beauty of textured hair on social media and the red carpet. Representation matters, and these ladies are living proof of that.

MORE: The Prettiest Protective Hairstyles to Try This Season

Now that the Golden Globes, Grammys, and other high-profile events have come and gone, we’re tallying up the looks that are not only beautiful but inspiring to those who may not feel confident in their curly coils. From voluminous waves to luscious locs and accessorized ’Fros, these are the best celebrity natural hair moments of 2018 … so far.

1 of 33
STYLECASTER | The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Pin it!
Pin it!

The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

The "Grown-ish" star added major length, but retained her natural texture to rock this multibraid ponytail while walking the NAACP Image Awards red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Andra Day
Andra Day

We can't get enough of this singer's signature throwback style. Her finger waves, adorned with sparkly bobby pins, stopped us dead in our tracks at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Mic. Drop. This elevated African-inspired topknot, crafted by Vernon Francois, took our breath away when we spotted it at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

The "Black-ish" star has never been shy about experimenting with different looks, and this ultra-long braid at the NAACP Image Awards may be our favorite.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Chloe & Halle
Chloe & Halle

This singing sister duo (and stars of "Grown-ish") are constantly finding new ways to style their locs and pulled off another gorgeous slay at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett

She's considered a Hollywood vet, but we're convinced she's sipping from the fountain of youth. Just look at her glorious mane at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther"!

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Issa Rae
Issa Rae

Thanks to her trusty hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, the "Insecure" star's natural tresses are always camera-ready. We love this simple yet chic bun she sported at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira

She shaved her entire head for "Black Panther," and although she appears to be growing it back, she's having fun with cool lines and designs. Just check out the detail, spotted at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere for the highly anticipated film.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

We're ready to wrap our strands in gold wire, thanks to the Oscar winner, who sported this regal hairstyle at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of "Black Panther."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Viola Davis
Viola Davis

Afro goals were certainly achieved when the Oscar winner let her curls shine at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Sydelle Noel
Sydelle Noel

The "GLOW" actress did just that when she wore this textured half-up, half-down hairstyle to the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

The TV actress and activist teased out her signature curls and rocked them fiercely to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys

For this year's Grammy Awards, the "Girl on Fire" singer pulled her hair back into matching (and accessorized) twists.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan

The actress, who did a big chop for her upcoming Netflix film "Nappily Ever After," flaunted her TWA at a January 2018 W Magazine event.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Sza
Sza

The most nominated woman at this year's Grammy Awards made sure her presence was felt with larger than life waves atop her head.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz

Ever since the actress did a big chop in 2017, we've loved watching her rock this classic pixie on and off the red carpet. Here, she matches her wardrobe and hair color at the YSL Beauty Party during Paris Fashion Week's Menswear Fall/Winter 2018–2019 season.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah

At the 2018 Met Gala, Aboah dyed her hair a bright green. Calling upon one of the seven deadly sins, envy, for the heavenly bodies theme perhaps? We sure are envious of this look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks

Brooks made this classic updo edgy with gold lacing in and out the braided crown during the YSEE Kick-Off at Netflix in May of 2018.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Cardi B
Cardi B

All hail the queen. Cardi B. let her natural curls flow wide and with pride at the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Ava DuVernay
Ava DuVernay

The multi-talented director attended the Roger Ebert Film Festival in April 2018 with long, flowing locs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo

This year's Met Gala gave us these devil-like horns on Erivo, however we can't get past the bright white dye-job.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Not only was the singer's performance revolutionary at the now termed, 2018 Beychella, her was also a statement piece with crimped tresses in a high pony.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

Dunn stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet with multi-shade-brown locs. The added jewlery and full bundle at the crown of her head made it look like an actual crown for a queen.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

Go big or go home. Washington teased and fro'd out her hair for Met Gala.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Gabourey Sidibe
Gabourey Sidibe

Sidibe went with the two hairstyles in one look at the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon in May. We're loving the fro with face-framing braids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright

The 'Black Panther' actress wore tight braids into a knotted bun at the 2018 Met Gala. Fit for the Princess that she is.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union

Big hair is having a moment. Union rocked the look at the 2018 Big Screen Achievement Awards back in March.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Solange
Solange

That's not a metal halo. It's Solange's hair. The singer wrapped and braided blonde hair into a halo for the 2018 Met Gala.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae

At a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in April, 2018, Monae wore a large, chunky braid. But she didn't stop there, and instead, added large white puff-balls to finish out the look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe

Waithe rocked her ususal locs at the 2018 Met Gala, but the fresh design and blue ribbon running through her twist updo make the style.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones

Jones channeling Jones. At the TIME 100 awards this past April, Leslie Jones debuted a flat top style in honor of Grace Jones.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Storm Reid
Storm Reid

At the 2018 DVF Awards in April, 2018, Reid updated pigtails with long braids and velvet bows to tie them off.

Photo: Getty Images

