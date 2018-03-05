Celebrity Beauty Looks That’ll Get You Excited for Festival Season

Now that we’ve made it more than halfway through winter, and all of the major award shows have passed, it’s officially time to start thinking about festival season. Even if you’re not planning to trek the California desert for Beyoncé‘s Coachella set or venture to Austin, Texas, for SXSW, we love that these events coincide with the spring and summer seasons, when we tend to get a little adventurous with our beauty choices.
And there is a lot to choose from. Flower crowns and body glitter are painfully cliche, but admit it: They’re also fun to wear, too. If you’re already thinking about how to get festival-ready, start with some star-studded inspiration ahead.
Chantel Jeffries rocking bubblegum-pink hair at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner in double buns while perusing Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sophie Turner keeping it cool, calm, and collected in pink highlights at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Grace Mitchell looks like the ultimate rock star in her shag cut at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nicole Scherzinger slaying in a smoky eye at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio smizing in glittery eye makeup and messy braids at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Chanel Iman flirting with the camera in rainbow braids at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lady Gaga performing on the Coachella stage in electric-blue liner.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lorde sports a blinding highlight while performing at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kehlani’s silver mane and bold eye makeup command the Coachella stage.
Photo:
Getty Images
Shura’s ombre hair at Coachella is leaving us green with envy.
Photo:
Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio accessorizes with star stickers at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ashley Tisdale keeps it simple in pigtails at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Olivia Culpo’s bold brows and pink lip are a winning combo at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Christina Milian looks cool as a cucumber in cornrows at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes’s beach waves and bronze glow are what Coachella dreams are made of.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cardi B looks like a way cooler version of "The Little Mermaid" at SXSW.
Photo:
Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens channeling her inner hippie at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jhené Aiko rocking a fiery headpiece at Coachella.
Photo:
Getty Images
Brandy tearing down the SXSW stage in a shoulder-length protective style.
Photo:
Getty Images