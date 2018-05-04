StyleCaster
Share

Stunning Celebrity Highlights to Inspire Your Spring Dye Job

What's hot
StyleCaster

Stunning Celebrity Highlights to Inspire Your Spring Dye Job

by
Stunning Celebrity Highlights to Inspire Your Spring Dye Job
Photo: Getty Images

Scroll To See More Images

Hair color is one of the easier ways to quickly change your look, but an entirely new hue can be intimidating; especially if you’ve never done it before. Although hair-color techniques like balayage and ombre have taken precedence in recent years, we’re still smitten with good old-fashioned highlights.

Taking a few pieces of the hair and dyeing them a shade lighter or darker than your natural one not only adds depth and dimension to your mane; it also delivers the same head-turning impact of other hair-color techniques. And with summer on the horizon, we can’t think of a better time to lighten things up … or down, depending on your mood.

Ahead are some of the fiercest examples of highlighted hair, modeled by a handful of famous ladies. Get the inspo you need to take the plunge below.

MORE: Debunking the Most Common Myths About Hair and Water

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Beyonce

Getty Images

If you’re thinking of a honey-blonde ’do, à la Beyonce, create dimension by adding in a couple different shades.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Ciara

Getty Images

Curly brown strands with a hint of light brown took Ciara’s wild mane to the next level.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Donatella Versace

Getty Images

If you’re going to go big, opt for neon-bright strands like Donatella Versace’s.

MORE: Proof That the Blunt Cut Never Goes Out of Style

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Halle Berry

Getty Images

A mix of thick and thin highlights, like the ones on Halle Berry, will brighten up a sun-kissed skin.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Issa Rae

Getty Images

Even just a hint of hair highlights can keep fine, textured hair from looking flat; just ask Issa Rae.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Highlights | Morrocanoil Color Care

Morrocanoil

Morrocanoil Protect & Prevent Spray

The brand’s new Color Care collection includes this leave-in spray, formulated with enough antioxidants to protect strands against sun exposure and deliver hydration after a color treament.

$30 at Morrocanoil

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Jennifer Lopez

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez’s thick, blonde highlights are beautiful inspo for anyone who wants to throw an ombre effect into the mix.

MORE: Stunning Insta-Inspo for Wedding Hair

Jessica Biel

Getty Images

Highlighted strands along the hairline, like the ones on Jessica Biel, brighten up the face.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Margot Robbie

Getty Images

If you’re a blonde like Margot Robbie, highlighting your hair into different golden shades will have everyone convinced you spent a day at the beach.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Highlights | bumble and bumble color stick

Bumble and bumble

Bumble and bumble Bb Color Stick

This velvety, dry fiber stick is key to covering up roots in between dye jobs.

$26 at Bumble and bumble

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Olivia Palermo

Getty Images

If you start with balayage, but decide you want to break up the color, simply add highlights over it like Olivia Palermo.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Selena Gomez

Getty Images

Take a bob from basic to runway-ready with just a few highlights, à la Selena Gomez.

MORE: The Coolest Braided Hairstyles to Copy Now

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Serayah

Getty Images

If you’re getting a protective style, choose hair in a variety of colors to create a highlighting effect, similar to the one on Serayah.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Highlights | Olaplex

Olaplex

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Zoe Kravitz

Getty Images

Who says you can’t sprinkle a super short pixie with color? We love how Zoe Kravitz incorporated light brown into her dark-brown cut.

TYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Logan Brownin

Getty Images

Logan Browning had the right idea when she amped up her brown faux locs with pops of blonde and caramel shades.

TYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Paris Jackson

Getty Images

You can also channel your inner rockstar with brightly colored highlights like Paris Jackson.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Highlights | Madison Reed Gloss

Madison Reed

Madison Reed Color Reviving Hair Gloss

This gloss, with both transparent and color-specific options, refreshes faded color, while adding vibrancy to hair.

$30 at Sephora

TYLECASTER | Celebrity Hair Highlights | Whitney Port

Getty Images

Chunky highlights may be so ’90s, but just one, as spotted on Whitney Port, can still look current and chic.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share