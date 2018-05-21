15 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Slay in Cornrows

There are innumerable ways to fashion braids. You can double them up for French braids, twist them into tiny micros, or wear jumbo-size ones. But for black women, no style is more classic than cornrows. They’re a go-to style that suits various lengths and textures, and it’s one of the few hairstyles that’s been passed down through the generations.

And beyond its intricate beauty, the protective style is also a quick and convenient way to keep the hair tucked away when you need a break from daily manipulation. Of course, there are a few precautions to take before installing them, but when done correctly, cornrows are an easy slay that can be fashioned into plenty of different lengths, thicknesses, and patterns. If you’re low on inspo, check out some of our favorite celebrity cornrow looks ahead.