15 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Slay in Cornrows

Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

There are innumerable ways to fashion braids. You can double them up for French braids, twist them into tiny micros, or wear jumbo-size ones. But for black women, no style is more classic than cornrows. They’re a go-to style that suits various lengths and textures, and it’s one of the few hairstyles that’s been passed down through the generations.

And beyond its intricate beauty, the protective style is also a quick and convenient way to keep the hair tucked away when you need a break from daily manipulation. Of course, there are a few precautions to take before installing them, but when done correctly, cornrows are an easy slay that can be fashioned into plenty of different lengths, thicknesses, and patterns. If you’re low on inspo, check out some of our favorite celebrity cornrow looks ahead.

STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks

At the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, Sparks looked gorgeous in a simple set of straight-back cornrows.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders

The model's blonde cornrows were a red-carpet highlight at the Madeworn x Roc96 pop-up event.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Margot Bingham
Margot Bingham

The "She's Gotta Have It" star was a standout in this braided 'do at the 2016 premiere for "Barbershop: The Next Cut."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

In December 2016, the rapper rang in the New Year rocking waist-length cornrows, pulled up into a high ponytail.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Kat Graham
Kat Graham

For the 2015 Angel Ball, the actress and singer rocked cornrows, pulled back into a bun at the nape of her neck.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock

At the 2015 BBC Music Awards, the Little Mix singer paired her vibrant green shadow with a trifecta of braids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga

For the 2017 Met Gala, the "Loving" star stunned in short, straight-back cornrows.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Halsey
Halsey

At Jingle Ball 2017, the singer showed off her brown locks in side-swept braids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer

The actress and singer opted for red-hot braids while visiting "Hollywood Today Live" in 2017.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Mel B.
Mel B.

The former Spice Girl traded in her signature curls for straight-back cornrows at the 2016 premiere of "Angry Birds."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Serayah
Serayah

The "Empire" star's medium-sized sideswept cornrows were a winning look at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry

For the 2017 premiere of "All Eyez on Me," the actress rocked a set of cornrows, varying in size and tucked at the nape of her neck.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

For the 2017 American Music Awards, the actress pulled her micro cornrows back into a low ponytail.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Zendaya
Zendaya

For Glamour's 2016 Game Changers event, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in chestnut cornrows.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrities in Cornrows | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

The actress tucked the ends of her tiny cornrows under a braided bun for the 2015 Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

Photo: Getty Images

