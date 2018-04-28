The 20 Best Celebrity Blunt Haircuts

The best inspiration is hair-spiration. Even when we’re not planning on getting a cut, we can spend hours scrolling through Pinterest, Instagram, and even Google ogling celebrities’ styles.
One that we can’t get enough of these days? Blunt cuts. The straight-edge style seems tricky to pull off since it tends to leave no room for mistakes, but when done right, it’s a showstopper. Though the style may seem limited, we’ve rounded up 20 celebrities who show how diverse the cut can be, from Anna Wintour’s classic blunt bob to Zendaya’s fro. The blunt cut gives you options; click through to see all it has to offer.
Jeannie Mai
Photo:
Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Paired with epic blunt bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Photo:
Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Take it past the shoulders.
Photo:
Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Photo:
Getty Images
Mila Kunis
Finish with a blinding shine.
Photo:
Getty Images
Olivia Palermo
Photo:
Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard
Photo:
Getty Images
Anna Wintour
The one and only Anna Wintour.
Photo:
Getty Images
Emilia Clarke
Defined with a middle part.
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
Test it out with big, blown-out waves.
Photo:
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Photo:
Getty Images
Nina Dobrev
Photo:
Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian
The perfect MILF haircut.
Photo:
Instagram/kourtneykardash
Beyoncé
Going, going, going, long.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Photo:
Getty Images
Alesha Dixon
Let it grace your clavicle.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kacy Hill
Photo:
Getty Images
Niecy Nash
Go for an asymmetrical look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kelly Ripa
Photo:
Getty Images