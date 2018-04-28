StyleCaster
The 20 Best Celebrity Blunt Haircuts

The 20 Best Celebrity Blunt Haircuts

Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

The best inspiration is hair-spiration. Even when we’re not planning on getting a cut, we can spend hours scrolling through Pinterest, Instagram, and even Google ogling celebrities’ styles.

More: A Go-To Glossary for the Most Popular Hairstyles

One that we can’t get enough of these days? Blunt cuts. The straight-edge style seems tricky to pull off since it tends to leave no room for mistakes, but when done right, it’s a showstopper. Though the style may seem limited, we’ve rounded up 20 celebrities who show how diverse the cut can be, from Anna Wintour’s classic blunt bob to Zendaya’s fro. The blunt cut gives you options; click through to see all it has to offer.

STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Jeannie Mai
Jeannie Mai

A classic roll-under.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts

Paired with epic blunt bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

All about the A-line.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

Take it past the shoulders.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie

Break it up with waves.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis

Finish with a blinding shine.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo

Hint at a subtle upturn.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard

Keep it slicked back.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour

The one and only Anna Wintour.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke

Defined with a middle part.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Zendaya
Zendaya

Test it out with big, blown-out waves.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

The blunter, the better.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev

Sharp and sophisticated.

Photo: Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian

The perfect MILF haircut.

Photo: Instagram/kourtneykardash
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Going, going, going, long.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

Lil' Kim vibes.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Aslesha Dixon
Alesha Dixon

Let it grace your clavicle.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Kacy Hill
Kacy Hill

Bold, bouncy curls.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Nicey Nash
Niecy Nash

Go for an asymmetrical look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Blunt Haircuts | Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa

Killing it with curls.

Photo: Getty Images

