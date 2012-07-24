Our Picks for Best Celeb Beauty Twit Pics

We all Tweet, Pin and Instagram like it’s going out of style and sometimes we get so caught up in the social media that we forget we’re not the only ones who post. Celebrities are constantly giving the Internet pieces of their personal lives from every electronic device they can get their hands on, which is, in more ways than one, way better than any photo from the paparazzi. So much information that was once never dreamt of by the public is now available at our fingertips, and us common folk can follow, re-pin, and like to our hearts’ content.

Considering celebs are a huge source of beauty inspiration on the big screen and in the pages of our favorite glossies, it’s only natural that their personal social accounts are another source that influences our morning beauty routine. Ladies like Miranda Kerr and Rihanna have gorgeous Twitter pictures of their hair, makeup and nails. We’ve tracked down our favorite celeb Twit pics and put together a slideshow of the celeb beauty worth a Retweet.

Flip through the slideshow above and tell us which celeb is your favorite in the comment section below.