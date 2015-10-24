Short, Textured Bobs Are the Celebrity Beauty Look to Steal Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Whether it’s a lob, a blunt cut, or even a shoulder-length shag, bobs are a perennial favorite both on the red carpet and on real girls. As the seasons change, we often find that we’re due for a change, which is probably why we’re seeing so many celebrities moving toward shorter, lower-maintenance looks for fall.

This week, we admired everything from Katie Holmes‘s thick, wavy bob to Alexa Chung‘s much shorter ‘do, but they all had one thing in common: We. Want. Now.

Alexa Chung has never sported a hairstyle we didn’t covet, but this new shorter wavy bob is one of our favorites yet. That said, we do kind of miss her signature bangs.

Allison Williams did not shy away from the drama this week, pairing a vibrant canary yellow dress with a bright, warm red lip color and lashes galore.

Krysten Ritter‘s signature look of cherry red lips, black liner, and super dark hair is perfectly on point for fall.

True to form, Cate Blanchett looked ridiculously ethereal on the red carpet, with gorgeous dewy skin, soft face-framing layers, and a subtle shimmery shadow.

We’d like to see Katie Holmes in more retro-inspired looks like this one: The combo of the wavy bob and dark, rich glossy lip color really flatters her fair complexion and bone structure.

Kristen Wiig went for a simple, understated effect, with a pale pink gloss and rosy cheeks.

Everything about Kate Winslet‘s elegant, easy-going look was perfect, from the knotted updo to the expertly executed cat eye.

