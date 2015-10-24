StyleCaster
Short, Textured Bobs Are the Celebrity Beauty Look to Steal Right Now

Short, Textured Bobs Are the Celebrity Beauty Look to Steal Right Now

Rachel Krause
Whether it’s a lob, a blunt cut, or even a shoulder-length shag, bobs are a perennial favorite both on the red carpet and on real girls. As the seasons change, we often find that we’re due for a change, which is probably why we’re seeing so many celebrities moving toward shorter, lower-maintenance looks for fall.

This week, we admired everything from Katie Holmes‘s thick, wavy bob to Alexa Chung‘s much shorter ‘do, but they all had one thing in common: We. Want. Now.

alexa chung short bob

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for H&M

Alexa Chung has never sported a hairstyle we didn’t covet, but this new shorter wavy bob is one of our favorites yet. That said, we do kind of miss her signature bangs.

allison williams red lipstick

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for QVC

Allison Williams did not shy away from the drama this week, pairing a vibrant canary yellow dress with a bright, warm red lip color and lashes galore.

krysten ritter red lipstick

Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images

Krysten Ritter‘s signature look of cherry red lips, black liner, and super dark hair is perfectly on point for fall.

cate blanchett updo

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI

True to form, Cate Blanchett looked ridiculously ethereal on the red carpet, with gorgeous dewy skin, soft face-framing layers, and a subtle shimmery shadow.

katie holmes wavy bob

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

We’d like to see Katie Holmes in more retro-inspired looks like this one: The combo of the wavy bob and dark, rich glossy lip color really flatters her fair complexion and bone structure.

kristen wiig pink gloss

Photo: Todd Williamson/WireImage

Kristen Wiig went for a simple, understated effect, with a pale pink gloss and rosy cheeks.

kate winslet updo

Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Everything about Kate Winslet‘s elegant, easy-going look was perfect, from the knotted updo to the expertly executed cat eye.

