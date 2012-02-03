Best Celeb Bang Styles to Bring to Your Stylist

Bangs have been making their rounds the past couple of years and it seems like the look is here to stay. Whether you’re going for a side swept, layered, or a full bang style, there are plenty of celeb inspirations to help make your decision. Print out these images to show to your stylist and you’re sure to look bangin’ (lame pun totally intended)!

The ultimate casual girl bang style, this is the best look for those who want bangs with minimal effort. This bang look is great because they can convert to full bangs or for a side swept piecey look. This full bang look is casual but much more maintenence to have such a clean, straight look. Your straightening iron will become your best friend. If you're looking to add a little rock n' roll to your routine, this layered and piecey bang look is the right way to go! This bang look is sharp and to the point. Softening Rooney Mara's full bang by pushing to the side brings down the drama but just enough. These bangs are long and graze the eyelids, so prepare for high drama (and maybe some hair in your eyes on occasion)! This soft, wavy bang look works for all hair lengths, but particularly works when blended in with the rest of the hair with a short 'do like Carey Mulligan does here. If you're not sure you're ready to commit fully to a major bang cut, try a longer bang that just frames one side of the face. The classic side swept bang: Never goes out of style!
















