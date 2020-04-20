12 Actually Legit CBD Skincare Products I Love

CBD is everywhere these days, from skincare to haircare to supplements and bath bombs. Hey, it’s even in makeup like mascara and lip gloss. It’s pretty overwhelming and to be honest, it’s not all super legit. I’m not saying they’re not all great products but many don’t contain the amount, type, or any CBD you’re paying for. When it comes to the best CBD skincare, you can be assured each contains cannabidiol, one of the non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis sativa plant species, so you can reap all its benefits.

Because there’s currently no federal regulation of CBD, brands can throw a pot leaf on their packaging but only put hemp seed oil into their product. That’s not to say hemp seed oil doesn’t have its benefits. It can be seriously hydrating and softening to skin. But it’s also more affordable and doesn’t have the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits of CBD. They’re both great, but you should know what you’re paying for.

These stellar skincare products do contain CBD and even better, they tell you exactly what type and what amount of CBD you’re getting. They’re perfect for use on 4/20 and beyond.

Haoma Preservation Day Cream with CBD & Turmeric

Cannabidiol nourishes skin while Amalaki (vitamin C) evens skin tone and cardamom and turmeric add a boost of brightening action.

Blunt Skincare Moonrock Full Spectrum Renewal CBD Face Oil

Full-spectrum CBD protects skin from free radicals and reduces inflammation, while sea buckthorn, prickly pear and argan nourish.

BOTA CBD Calming & Balancing Eye Serum

This cruelty-free CBD eye serum is free of fragrance, gluten, parabens and sulfates so it’s less likely to irritate the delicate skin around your eyes.

Herbivore Emerald CBD + Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil

This lightweight full-spectrum CBD oil also contains hemp seed oil for hydration and adaptogens to calm redness.

Saint Jane Beauty The C Drops

Love vitamin C? This new brightening serum contains 20 percent active vitamin C, 500mg of CBD and citrus AHAs for calm, smooth and glowing skin all at the same time.

Lord Jones Acid Mantle Repair Moisturizer With 250mg CBD and Ceramides

We love Lord Jones’ CBD gummies and bath products so it makes perfect sense we’d also fall for its new face cream enriched with CBD, ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

Sagely Naturals Brightening CBD Night Cream

This softening night cream also contains bakuchiol seed oil, hyaluronic acid and meadowfoam seed oil for antioxidants and hydration.

Fitish CBD Gentle Face Cleanser

This hydrating cleanser includes CBD as well as greens (broccoli, kale and spinach) to give skin a boost of nourishment while it cleanses.

Ami Wellness Daily Body & Face Oil

Apply this hemp-infused oil all over your face and body before bed and wake up with smoother, hydrated skin.

WLDKAT Ginger + Kombucha Skin Tonic

This new CBD beauty brand was created by the former Senior VP of Product Development at Urban Decay and you can tell from the colorful packaging. The skin tonic features a unique blend of full-spectrum CBD and kombucha to help smooth skin and ginger root extract to fade acne marks and dark spots. (And it’s on sale!)

Chantecaille Cbd 300 Face And Body Cream

Broad-spectrum CBD is combined with eggplant stem cell extract to soothe, calm redness and enhance hydration.

