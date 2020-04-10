StyleCaster
Chic & Useful Mother's Day Gifts for Cat Moms Because Yes, We Count Too

Chic & Useful Mother’s Day Gifts for Cat Moms Because Yes, We Count Too

Chic & Useful Mother’s Day Gifts for Cat Moms Because Yes, We Count Too
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Not to take away from the unparalleled strength, kindness and general badassery of mothers and mother figures out there, but I’m all for showing the fur mamas love too. Specifically, the cat parents who scoop litter, vacuum hair off couches, endure head butts every morning (just me? Okay.) and everything else required when taking care of a feline. It’s certainly not as difficult as raising an actual human (thanks Mom!), but I’m all for gifting cat owners because—hold your judgment—I think we count too!

Now, I’m not asking for an all-expenses-paid vacation or anything like that. That would be particularly difficult right now anyway. But something cute to put my makeup products in? Sure! A book with actually useful information about my fur baby? By all means, send it on over. A self-cleaning litter box?! Now we’re talking. Contrary to popular belief, there are plenty of stylish and functional things to gift a cat owner. Ahead, over 20 Mother’s Day gift ideas that I know will impress.

 

 

Laurel Burch Wild Cats Cosmetic Bag

Laurel Burch.

Laurel Burch Wild Cats Cosmetic Bag Set

Three artfully-designed storage bags for the price of one.

Laurel Burch Wild Cats Cosmetic Bag Set $24.03
Suck UK Laptop Cat Scratching Pad

Suck UK.

Suck UK Laptop Cat Scratching Pad

So your fur baby can match your WFH vibe.

Suck UK Laptop Cat Scratching Pad $20.98
Paul & Joe Tinted Lipstick

Paul & Joe.

Paul & Joe Tinted Lipstick

A soft pink tint for when you can’t be bothered with full-coverage lipstick.

Paul & Joe Tinted Lipstick $15
Evelots Over the Door Cat Hanger

Evelots.

Evelots Over The Door Hanger

An adorable cat silhouette for hanging coats, robes, towels and more.

Evelots Over The Door Hanger $9.99
Danielle Creations Cat Ear Extendable Gold Midi Mirror

Danielle Creations.

Danielle Creations Cat Ear Extendable Gold Midi Mirror

A limited-edition makeup mirror with a luxurious gold finish.

Danielle Creations Cat Ear Extendable… $36
Rongji Jewelry Makeup Brushes

Rongji Jewelry.

Rongji Jewelry Makeup Brushes

Paw printed makeup tools for everyday use or to simply keep on display.

Rongji Jewelry Makeup Brushes $12.99
The Lion in the Living Room

The Lion in the Living Room by Abigail Tucker

Consider this deeply researched book all about our feline friends your unofficial cat bible.

The Lion in the Living Room $10.52
Fred & Friends Wine Bottle Stopper

Fred & Friends.

Fred & Friends Black Cat Wine Bottle Stopper

So your actual cat can’t get into the libations.

Fred & Friends Black Cat Wine Bottle… $14.95
Beach Riot Piper Leopard High Waist Leggings

Beach Riot.

Beach Riot Piper Leopard Print High Waist Leggings

High rise leggings so you don’t have to sacrifice style while working out or running errands.

(Original price: $98)

Beach Riot Piper Leopard Print High… $58.80
Isaac Jacobs International Makeup Brush Holder

Isaac Jacobs International.

Isaac Jacobs Blue Ceramic Cat Makeup Brush Holder

The cutest matte glazed container for makeup, makeup tools or whatever else you wish to put inside.

Isaac Jacobs Blue Ceramic Cat Makeup… $12.99
I Could Pee on This Cat Book

I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats by Francesco Marciuliano

Tongue-in-cheek poetry for when you’re having a bad day.

I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by… $11.66
Made by Cleo Under the Sea Pet Collar

Made by Cleo.

Made by Cleo Under the Sea Pet Collar Bow Tie

Picture day just got a whole lot cuter.

Made by Cleo Under the Sea Pet Collar… $14
Gucci Diver Cat Rubber Strap Watch

Gucci.

Gucci Diver Cat Rubber Strap Watch

A roaring splurge for staying on schedule.

Gucci Diver Cat Rubber Strap Watch $1620
Primitives Cat Box

Primitives by Kathy.

Primitives by Kathy Paw Print Trimmed Box Sign

A gentle reminder for your friends and family.

Primitives by Kathy Paw Print Trimmed… $10.83
Romwe Cat Pullover

Romwe.

Romwe Cat Print Pullover

A cozy sweatshirt for laidback days.

Romwe Cat Print Pullover $17.99
Ozasuco Beautyblender Containers

Ozazuco.

Ozazuco Beautyblender Containers

Because sanitizing is more important than ever.

Ozazuco Beautyblender Containers $9.98
Cat Moody Cards

Moodycards.

Moodycards for Cat Lovers

Feline humor for your work desk.

Moodycards for Cat Lovers $9.88
Toni Pons Mysen Espadrille Slippers

Toni Pons.

Toni Pons Mysen Faux Fur Lined Espadrille Slipper

Slip-on shoes lined with comfy faux fur.

(Original price: $119.95)

Toni Pons Mysen Faux Fur Lined… $71.96
Madewell Hillview Cardigan Sweater

Madewell.

Madewell Hillview Cardigan Sweater

The perfect cover-up for spring weather.

Madewell Hillview Cardigan Sweater $79.99
Fishs Eddy Cat Person Oven Mitt

Fishs Eddy.

Fishs Eddy Cat Person Oven Mitt

A colorful addition to your kitchen decor.

Fishs Eddy Cat Person Oven Mitt $19.95
Madewell Second Wave Jungle Cat Swimsuit

Madewell.

Madewell Second Wave Jungle Cat One-Piece Swimsuit

Because vacations will make a comeback.

Madewell Second Wave Jungle Cat… $45
Tempcore Cat Bed

Tempcore.

Tempcore Cat Bed

A sherpa pouf for your cat to stretch and sleep on.

Tempcore Cat Bed

WearMePro Retro Cat Eye Sunglasses

WearMe Pro.

WearMe Pro Retro Cateye Sunglasses

Mirrored lenses for blocking the cat haters.

WearMe Pro Retro Cateye Sunglasses $12.99
Tommy & Bella Leather Cat Collar

Tommy & Bella.

Tommy & Bella Leather Cat Collar

A fancy AF collar with gold-plated accents.

Tommy & Bella Leather Cat Collar $55
Wild and Woofy Mug Cat Bowl Set

Wild & Woofy.

Wild & Woofy Mug & Cat Bowl Set

So you can match for breakfast every morning.

Wild & Woofy Mug & Cat Bowl Set $16
PetSafe Scoop Free Automatic Self Cleaning Litter Box

PetSafe.

PetSafe Scoop-Free Automatic Self-Cleaning Hooded Cat Litter Box

The ultimate time-saver and odor-disguiser.

PetSafe Scoop-Free Automatic… $169.95
