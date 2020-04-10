Chic & Useful Mother’s Day Gifts for Cat Moms Because Yes, We Count Too

Not to take away from the unparalleled strength, kindness and general badassery of mothers and mother figures out there, but I’m all for showing the fur mamas love too. Specifically, the cat parents who scoop litter, vacuum hair off couches, endure head butts every morning (just me? Okay.) and everything else required when taking care of a feline. It’s certainly not as difficult as raising an actual human (thanks Mom!), but I’m all for gifting cat owners because—hold your judgment—I think we count too!

Now, I’m not asking for an all-expenses-paid vacation or anything like that. That would be particularly difficult right now anyway. But something cute to put my makeup products in? Sure! A book with actually useful information about my fur baby? By all means, send it on over. A self-cleaning litter box?! Now we’re talking. Contrary to popular belief, there are plenty of stylish and functional things to gift a cat owner. Ahead, over 20 Mother’s Day gift ideas that I know will impress.

Laurel Burch Wild Cats Cosmetic Bag Set

Three artfully-designed storage bags for the price of one.

Suck UK Laptop Cat Scratching Pad

So your fur baby can match your WFH vibe.

Paul & Joe Tinted Lipstick

A soft pink tint for when you can’t be bothered with full-coverage lipstick.

Evelots Over The Door Hanger

An adorable cat silhouette for hanging coats, robes, towels and more.

Danielle Creations Cat Ear Extendable Gold Midi Mirror

A limited-edition makeup mirror with a luxurious gold finish.

Rongji Jewelry Makeup Brushes

Paw printed makeup tools for everyday use or to simply keep on display.

The Lion in the Living Room by Abigail Tucker

Consider this deeply researched book all about our feline friends your unofficial cat bible.

Fred & Friends Black Cat Wine Bottle Stopper

So your actual cat can’t get into the libations.

Beach Riot Piper Leopard Print High Waist Leggings

High rise leggings so you don’t have to sacrifice style while working out or running errands.

Isaac Jacobs Blue Ceramic Cat Makeup Brush Holder

The cutest matte glazed container for makeup, makeup tools or whatever else you wish to put inside.

I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats by Francesco Marciuliano

Tongue-in-cheek poetry for when you’re having a bad day.

Made by Cleo Under the Sea Pet Collar Bow Tie

Picture day just got a whole lot cuter.

Gucci Diver Cat Rubber Strap Watch

A roaring splurge for staying on schedule.

Primitives by Kathy Paw Print Trimmed Box Sign

A gentle reminder for your friends and family.

Romwe Cat Print Pullover

A cozy sweatshirt for laidback days.

Ozazuco Beautyblender Containers

Because sanitizing is more important than ever.

Moodycards for Cat Lovers

Feline humor for your work desk.

Toni Pons Mysen Faux Fur Lined Espadrille Slipper

Slip-on shoes lined with comfy faux fur.

Madewell Hillview Cardigan Sweater

The perfect cover-up for spring weather.

Fishs Eddy Cat Person Oven Mitt

A colorful addition to your kitchen decor.

Madewell Second Wave Jungle Cat One-Piece Swimsuit

Because vacations will make a comeback.

Tempcore Cat Bed

A sherpa pouf for your cat to stretch and sleep on.

WearMe Pro Retro Cateye Sunglasses

Mirrored lenses for blocking the cat haters.

Tommy & Bella Leather Cat Collar

A fancy AF collar with gold-plated accents.

Wild & Woofy Mug & Cat Bowl Set

So you can match for breakfast every morning.

PetSafe Scoop-Free Automatic Self-Cleaning Hooded Cat Litter Box

The ultimate time-saver and odor-disguiser.

