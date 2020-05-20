The Best Castor Oil Products for Next Level Hair Growth and Shine

Scroll To See More Images

For as long as I can remember, experts and besties alike have declared castor oil the secret to healthier hair, period. Whether it’s long and wavy, short and curly, or any other styling combo, experts wax poetic about its many multi-beneficial properties. But above all, it seems the standout pro to this all-natural ingredient (also nourishing to the skin) is its ability to reduce hair fall and promote hair growth; especially for those with textured hair. Hence, why the best castor oil products are always on my radar.

So what exactly is castor oil? In the simplest terms, it’s a vegetable oil extracted from the castor bean, the seed responsible for birthing the Ricinus communis plant. Because castor oil is rich in the anti-inflammatory ricinoleic acid, it takes on a multitude of roles: conditioner, emollient, and lubricant, to name a few. And because it boosts the overall health of the hair, it’s been said to promote growth as well, especially when combined with similar ingredients.

While castor oil is beneficial in its purest form, you may prefer it in a cleanser, serum, mask, or other styling product, depending on your hair pattern and routine. Whatever the case may be, here are some of the best castor oil products with consistently positive reviews.

Essy Naturals Hair Growth Oil

This powerhouse growth promoter is stacked with castor oil, caffeine, rosemary oil, and biotin.

OKAY Black Jamaican Castor Oil Shampoo

This castor oil-rich cleanser is formulated with the equally nourishing argan oil to improve blood circulation in the scalp, increase hair elasticity, and restore shine.

Maui Moisture Thicken and Restore Bamboo Fibers Blow-Out Mist

Incorporate this styling mist, infused with nourishing castor and neem oils, into your hot tool routine for a boosted blow-out that looks shiny and feels healthy.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen and Restore Treatment Masque

Naturalistas worldwide have been raving about this hair mask for years, due to its ultra-rich consistency and softening properties.

Tropic Isle Living Jamaican Black Castor Oil Hair Food

Castor, avocado, grapeseed, neem, and meadowfoam oils are all included in this moisturizing treatment for targeting split ends and overly dry hair strands and scalp.

Verb Reset Sealing Hair Mist

This lightweight styler locks in protein and moisture while strengthening and nourishing the hair and scalp.

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Hot Oil Concentrate- 4 Pack

Heat up and apply this concentrated six-oil blend on wash day to boost moisture retention and promote growth.

Bondi Boost Growth Miracle Mask Behold, a vegan and cruelty-free weekly hair mask that targets dry, brittle and weak hair with five strengthening and growth-promoting oils, including castor. Bondi Boost Growth Miracle Mask $24.99 buy it

Briogeo B.Well Organic + Cold-Pressed 100% Castor Oil

This multitasking organic oil can be used on the hair and body to protect the skin and strengthen the hair shaft.

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Pre-Wash Hair Treatment Oil

In addition to castor oil, this Indian-inspired pre-poo treatment is enriched with thickening Dashmool and clarifying Ashwagandha.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.