15 Skin-Coddling Calming Products for When Your Face Has Just Had Enough

No matter how devoted you are to skin care, sun protection, and a general state of well-being, there comes a time in everyone’s life wherein your skin is suddenly like, Nope. Perhaps it’s a matter of catching a few too many rays, or even an incident of overenthusiastic exfoliating, but what ever it may be, it needs addressing. Fast.

Hit pause on the panic button. No, it probably isn’t necessary to dip your head into a bowl of milk because you heard it was good for calming inflammation; and, no, unless you’re having a serious allergic reaction, you probably don’t need to call 911 because you scrubbed your skin a little too hard. In case of emergency, take a deep breath and reach for one of these 15 proven skin-soothers instead. They’ll calm your skin down so you can calm down, too.