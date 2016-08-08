StyleCaster
15 Skin-Coddling Calming Products for When Your Face Has Just Had Enough

Rachel Krause
by
No matter how devoted you are to skin care, sun protection, and a general state of well-being, there comes a time in everyone’s life wherein your skin is suddenly like, Nope. Perhaps it’s a matter of catching a few too many rays, or even an incident of overenthusiastic exfoliating, but what ever it may be, it needs addressing. Fast.

Hit pause on the panic button. No, it probably isn’t necessary to dip your head into a bowl of milk because you heard it was good for calming inflammation; and, no, unless you’re having a serious allergic reaction, you probably don’t need to call 911 because you scrubbed your skin a little too hard. In case of emergency, take a deep breath and reach for one of these 15 proven skin-soothers instead. They’ll calm your skin down so you can calm down, too.

Mullein & Sparrow Facial Mask, $30; at Mullein & Sparrow

ACURE Sensitive Facial Cream, $17.99; at ACURE

Flynn & King Balance Facial Toner, $25; at Flynn & King

Bottega Organica Vanilla Extra-Nourishing Face Formula, $78; at Bottega Organica

FarmHouse Fresh Peat Perfection Face Mask, $31.99; at Spendipity

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, $30; at First Aid Beauty

Grown Alchemist Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser, $39; at David Pirrotta

Edible Beauty & Soothe Me Balm, $48; at Anthropologie

Jurlique Calendula Redness Rescue Restorative Treatment Serum, $54; at Jurlique

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra, $36.99; at La Roche-Posay

Korres Greek Yoghurt Advanced Nourishing Sleeping Facial, $45; at Korres

Weleda Almond Soothing Facial Cream, $16.59; at Walmart

Primary Raw DoYou Azulene Gel Cream, $46; at Sephora

RéVive Masque de Glaise Purifying Clay Mask, $125; at Neiman Marcus

Tatcha Indigo Soothing Triple Recovery Cream, $135; at Tatcha

