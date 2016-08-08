15 Skin-Coddling Calming Products for When Your Face Has Just Had Enough

No matter how devoted you are to skin care, sun protection, and a general state of well-being, there comes a time in everyone’s life wherein your skin is suddenly like, Nope. Perhaps it’s a matter of catching a few too many rays, or even an incident of overenthusiastic exfoliating, but what ever it may be, it needs addressing. Fast.
MORE: Think You Have Sensitive Skin? It May Be All in Your Head
Hit pause on the panic button. No, it probably isn’t necessary to dip your head into a bowl of milk because you heard it was good for calming inflammation; and, no, unless you’re having a serious allergic reaction, you probably don’t need to call 911 because you scrubbed your skin a little too hard. In case of emergency, take a deep breath and reach for one of these 15 proven skin-soothers instead. They’ll calm your skin down so you can calm down, too.