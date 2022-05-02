How to Save $100 on a Theragun & Make Your Fitness-Obsessed Mom So Happy This Mother’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a procrastinator like us and still need a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift, we found an amazing idea that’ll also save you money. Whether your mom is a regular at SoulCycle or more of a home gym type of person, she’ll love receiving a device that’ll wash away all her soreness. Because sometimes, no matter how much anyone stretches before and after breaking a sweat, they still get achy. When Mom’s muscles are feeling tight and knotted up, she can easily reach for the Theragun percussive massage device that you got her for Mother’s Day.

And not just any Theragun—it’s the Theragun you got on sale at Best Buy, of course! There’s a handful of muscle massagers at a discount, so hurry on over to Best Buy’s site ASAP. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your SoulCycle-obsessed mom a gift for Mother’s Day. If she travels and exercises a lot, get her the miniature-sized Theragun. For the crème de la crème, gift her the splurge-worthy Theragun PRO massager.

Mom will love being able to relieve and relax her sore muscles with any of Therabody’s amazingly hi-tech massage guns. Below, find four on-sale options at Best Buy that will still deliver in time for Mother’s Day.

Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Get your traveling mom a tiny Theragun that she can easily fit in her suitcase. The small but mighty pocket-sized device still delivers so much power to relieve your muscles. It weighs less than two pounds, fits in the palm of your hand and has three speed settings. Save $40 on the Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device for Mom.

Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Connect your Theragun Prime device to your phone via Bluetooth and the Theragun app. The massage gun also uses special technology so that your device doesn’t sound like a jackhammer. Plus, take $50 off while you still can.

Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device

This smart massage device gives you the most personalized experience. It features three built-in app-guided preset routines, a customizable speed range and a handy screen.

Score $50 off of this tricked-out Theragun.

Theragun PRO Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Another smart massage device, the Theragun PRO provides deep muscle treatment that you also get to control with the help of the Thergun app. The app shares customized wellness routines that are created based on your activity data, which we’re sure Mom will love. For $100 off, this top-quality massage gun is so worth it, whether it’s for you or Mother’s Day.