The 9 Best Butt Masks to Clear Pores, Smooth Skin & Get Summer Ready

It’s a truly humbling experience having acne — or even just clogged pores and textured skin – on your butt. You work so hard on the skin on your face, it’s easy to forget your body, especially when you don’t see the area every day. Butt masks can help. Just like the skin on your face, the pores on your butt can get clogged causing rough skin and breakouts. You might even see ingrown hairs. These masks make skin baby soft and are pretty fun to use at the same time.

Now, it’s important to note that a mask is not going to get rid of cellulite or stretch marks. It’s not going to give you a more lifted booty. (You don’t even need these things anyway!) But hydrating and detoxifying ingredients can leave skin looking and feeling smooth, plump and maybe a little firmer. Summer is right around the corner so grab your bikini and get ready to show off smooth skin.

Body Blendz Booty Clay Mask

This cooling mask contains artichoke extract, levan and caffeine to firm and lift, Australian White Clay to help detoxify, and vitamin E, shea butter, macadamia oil, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to leave skin smooth and hydrated.

Megababe Le Tush Butt Mask

We love Megababe for its problem-solving products, such as Thigh Rescue anti-chafing stick. This butt mask is also genius with glycolic, malic and azelaic acids combined with eco-friendly exfoliating beads resurface the skin. Willow bark extract helps clarify (and banish breakouts!) while squalane and kelp extract lock in moisture.

Bawdy Sheet Mask Kit for Your Butt – 4 pack

This cheeky sheet mask kit

has everything you need no matter your skin type. Bite It moisturizes dry, dehydrated skin, Squeeze It brightens, Slap It retexturizes and detoxifies and Shake It firms skin.

Yes To Booty-Ful Paper Mask

Another paper mask

, this vegan one contains caffeine, coffee and guarana to brighten and tighten skin.

Truly Buns Of Glowry Tighten & Glow Smoothing Butt Polish

This yummy-smelling mask and butt polish contains wheat protein to reduce the look of cellulite, watermelon extract to fade discoloration and jojoba seeds to exfoliate away blemishes.

Lapcos Lifting Booty Mask 5 Pack

This booty sheet mask contains 17 amino acids and patented Levan to smooth, lift and firm skin.

Anese Down with the Thickness Collagen Booty Mask

Try a clay mask if you’re prone to body breakouts. This one has kaolin clay to cleanse and remove excess oils from your skin while vitamin B5 and B3 nourish and soften.

MAËLYS Cosmetics B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask

Hydrated skin just looks and feels more plump and firm. This mask uses guarana seed extract, pink pepperslim and hyaluronic acid to energize, hydrate and lock in moisture.

E.L.F. x American Eagle Get Cheeky Clay Mask

Our two fave brands came together on a denim-inspired beauty collection that launched earlier this week. It includes a blue clay mask with kaolin, shea butter, vitamin E and blueberry extract. You can use it on your face, too!