The Best Burgundy Eyeshadows to Try This Winter

Uh, in case you’ve missed it, burgundy eyeshadow is literally the prettiest freaking thing to happen to this winter season. Sure, red eyeshadow had its moment a few months ago, but the cold weather has kicked those orange-y red shadows out of our hearts and replaced them with jewel-toned burgundies.

Basically, burgundy is the new black-slash-brown, OK? And don’t be freaked out by the fact that it’s something other than your usual brown-taupe-tan-whateverness, because burgundy shadow is so stinkin’ flattering on all skin tones that it’s essentially a neutral, meaning you can wear it smudged out and smokey around your eyes, or tapped subtly across your lids. There are no rules—and that’s why we’re so in love (in case you couldn’t tell).

So to get you started, we rounded up our favorite burgundy eyeshadows of all price points, along with some screenshot-worthy photos of eyeshadow looks to get you inspired. Scroll down to see our favorites, and then get blending.