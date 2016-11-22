StyleCaster
The Best Burgundy Eyeshadows to Try This Winter

by
Photo: Getty Images

Uh, in case you’ve missed it, burgundy eyeshadow is literally the prettiest freaking thing to happen to this winter season. Sure, red eyeshadow had its moment a few months ago, but the cold weather has kicked those orange-y red shadows out of our hearts and replaced them with jewel-toned burgundies.

Basically, burgundy is the new black-slash-brown, OK? And don’t be freaked out by the fact that it’s something other than your usual brown-taupe-tan-whateverness, because burgundy shadow is so stinkin’ flattering on all skin tones that it’s essentially a neutral, meaning you can wear it smudged out and smokey around your eyes, or tapped subtly across your lids. There are no rules—and that’s why we’re so in love (in case you couldn’t tell).

So to get you started, we rounded up our favorite burgundy eyeshadows of all price points, along with some screenshot-worthy photos of eyeshadow looks to get you inspired. Scroll down to see our favorites, and then get blending.

1 of 20
Photo: ImaxTree

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles in Sangria, $12; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills

Surratt Beauty Artistique Eye Shadow in Foxy Rust, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Photo: ImaxTree

The Estee Edit Metallishadow Creme and Powder in Cyberella; $25; at Estee Lauder

Photo: Estee Lauder

Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Backfire, $19; at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
Photo: ImaxTree

Make Up For Ever Artist Shadow Eyeshadow and Powder Blush in Wine, $21; at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever

Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow in Watermelon Falls, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Photo: ImaxTree

Kat Von D Metal Crush Eye Shadow in Raw Power, $21; at Kat Von D

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty

Lancome Color Design Sensational Effects Eyeshadow in Ruby Velvet, $20; at Lancome

Photo: Lancome
Photo: ImaxTree

L’Oreal Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow in Violet Beaute, $6; at L’Oreal Paris

Photo: L’Oreal Paris

MAC Eyeshadow in Sketch, $16; at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC Cosmetics
Photo: ImaxTree

Nyx Cosmetics Nude Matte Eyeshadow in Skinny Dip, $5; at Nyx Cosmetics

Photo: Nyx Cosmetics

Tarte Tarteist Metallic Shadow in Scarlet, $14; at Tarte Cosmetics

Photo: Tarte Cosmetics
Photo: ImaxTree

Ulta Eyeshadow in Eggplant, $7; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta

