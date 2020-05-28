Perfect Brown Eyeshadow to Add to Your Makeup Kit

Although it’s fun to play with neon eyeliner, glitter shadow and trendy rosy hues, everyone needs a good brown eyeshadow in their beauty kit. It’s your everyday color, when you want to look put together without a lot of effort. Plus, you can smoke it out, add some black eyeliner and white shimmer in the inner corners of your eyes and you have a flawless night-out look. There are an infinite number of possibilities and fun to be had—even with the basics.

Although these three neutral palettes contain colors you’ll wear all the time, and will be a part of your essentials, that doesn’t mean they’re boring. There are pretty champagne colors, deep browns and bronzy golds in these palettes. For the perfect brown smokey eye, use the lightest shade as your base color and a bronze hue all over your lids. Use an eyeliner brush to smudge the brown hue all over the lash line. You can even take it out into a bold cat-eye. It’s so pretty on every eye color and skin tone.

Shop some of our favorite brown eyeshadows and neutral palettes, below. You won’t regret having these shades handy.

1. Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow Quads

This mini palette in Mocha Motion takes the guesswork out of creating the perfect smokey eye. Each shade is labeled exactly where you should place it. There’s a champagne-colored lid hue, a bronze for the lids, a deeper crease color and a brown best used for liner.

2. Rimmel Magnif'eyes Eye Palette

There are an infinite number of eye looks you can create with this 12-shade neutral palette in Nude Edition. With matte and shimmer finishes, you can get creative with brown and gold smokey eyes. Use the darkest shades to line your eyes and create drama.

3. Revlon Colorstay 16 Hour Eye Shadow Quad

You’ll reach for Revlon’s four-shadow palette in Addictive basically ever day. There is a base shade, contour color and perfect brown lid hue. Plus, this eyeshadow formula stays put up to 16 hours.