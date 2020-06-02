Subtle Brown Eyeliners For a Subdued Smoky Eye

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to eyeliner and mascara, black is undoubtedly the hue of choice for most makeup-wearers. However, we’re making the case for the subtle, sultry, and eye-color-enhancing properties of brown eyeliner. Black eyeliner is surely one staple that every beauty kit should have, but for the days and occasions where you want a bit less drama, brown, taupe, and chestnut hues are the perfect in-between shades, that give your lids, lashline, and water line instant definition without looking super intense.

Just like every eye makeup kit should contain a solid selection of everyday brown and neutral-toned shades, your lineup should also contain a brown eyeliner as well. And, if you have lighter hair or hazel eyes, opting for brown shades can help enhance the color of your eyes, bringing out gold and green tones without colored contacts. You can give your upper lash a bit of color in a pinch, or smoke out your liner look for a more bronzy smokey eye that works for day or night time.

Shop some of our favorite brown eyeliner formulas below. You will definitely thank us for convincing you to add one to your collection.

1. NYX Eyeliner Pencil

This fine-tip brown eyeliner gives your lids and waterline a hint of definition, while still looking natural. This mechanical pencil is designed with a retractable pencil so you don’t need to worry about having a sharpener handy.

2. L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Never Fail Original Pencil Eyeliner

This smooth and smudge-proof pencil eyeliner lasts up to sixteen hours on the eyes, without transferring or fading throughout the day. The mechanical packaging makes it super easy to use and on-the-go-friendly.

3. Rimmel Exaggerate Eye Definer

This foolproof retractable eyeliner pencil comes with a built-in smudge tip to help you create a wide range of different eye looks. The transfer-resistant formula glides on seamlessly and lasts up to ten hours.