It Was a Great Year For Brows, Thanks to These Innovative Products

When I look back on the past year—better yet, the past decade—there are a lot of anxiety-inducing moments I laugh at myself for even entertaining. My beauty routine is responsible for a decent amount of them. And though I probably didn’t need to freak out before slathering on the infamous Drunk Elephant Babyfacial or my first-ever dermaplaning adventure, my brows are a different story. They’re my thing and since I naturally have close to none, everything I’ve used on them, including some of 2019’s best brow products, has been crucial (and worthy of a fuss when necessary).

In fact, I am so into my brows that after years of microblading, I’m also considering full-on eyebrow implants after spotting amazing results on one of my favorite makeup artists (sans makeup!). In the meantime, I am going to swipe, draw and brush on whatever hits my desk so these arches can truly flourish. And now that the year and decade is almost complete, I’ve realized that 2019 was an exceptional one for brow innovation.

Though the tried-and-true classics, like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, will always be crowd-pleasers, there are a select few newbies I think will eventually become classics. Before the NYE ball drops, here’s a quick recap of the ones I personally recommend trying at least once.

When I’m low on time, I’ll throw the ABH Brow Wiz in my workbag and apply it at my desk. But when I want to take a selfie and actually post it on my IG grid, I’ll pair it with this waterproof pomade. You’ll especially love this if you have oily skin because it glides on evenly and smoothly without creating annoying clumps that require removing everything to fix.

I love a beauty product with a throwback style. This gorgeous two-piece set, which I would happily display on my dresser, is inspired by an Old Hollywood trick that involved setting the brows in place with soap. The conditioning balm inside the compact has a similar consistency but is much healthier for the brow hairs. If you prefer serious hold, this is a must-try.

I knew the CBD craze had officially reached new levels when one of my favorite brands decided to launch a product enriched with hemp-derived cannabis seed extract. Though the cosmetic benefits of CBD are still being tested and widely debated, this lash and brow serum quickly became a hit for its lush, lightweight and hydrating consistency.

One of my favorite low-maintenance tricks for making my brows pop is applying a little highlighter under the brow bone. The only problem is I never know when to stop when using one inside a compact. I love that Thrive came up with this easy-to-use pen that makes it easy to draw on a little sparkle and consequently, create the illusion of higher arches. Consider it a ultra-mini facelift.

From the Black women-inspired lipstick shades to gorgeous eyeshadow palettes, UOMA Beauty is one of my favorite brands to climb the beauty ranks this year. Its latest drop is a group of eyebrow products, including my personal favorite BROW-FRO Fro-To-Go. In addition to a triangular tip pencil that adds dimension to brow shapes and a spoolie brush for getting those hairs up and away, there’s also a built-in (!) sheer highlighter that you can apply for a more lifted finish.

Benefit Cosmetics is thee authority on all-things-eyebrows and for good reason: they actually get the job done. As of late, I am completely obsessed with the Brow Styler. It’s a pencil and powder in one that allows you to fill and add volume in half the time.

I have friends who think the tightly-packed bristles of the pencil’s paddle brush are too aggressive, but I strongly disagree. There isn’t a spoolie that can match the satisfaction I feel when brushing up my brow hairs with this one. Plus, like my tried-and-true Brow Wiz, it has a super thin tip that gives me more control so I can fill in every little sparse area without going overboard.

