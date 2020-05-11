Tinted Gels to Fake a Natural-Looking Fluffy Set of Brows

Brows are (arguably) the centerpiece of any beauty look and they have the power to potentially help to frame your face while simultaneously accenting your other facial features. However, if you weren’t naturally blessed with well-endowed, bushy brows, there are plenty of solid solutions to help you fake it. Brow gels that are infused with fibers help to give your brows a voluminous, hair-like appearance, while also helping to hold them firmly (yet naturally) place where you like them—whether brushed up or otherwise.

Even if you prefer to keep your everyday makeup look (and routine, for the matter) pretty simple, brows are one of the most impactful features of your face—and one not to neglect. inted brow gel that’s either the color of your hair or a shade or two darker with volumizing microfibers will help to add texture and shape to sparse areas and set them firmly in place for the day ahead. Whether you’re blessed with delightfully bushy brows and looking for a few products to keep them groomed and in control, or have barely anything to work with, these trusty brow products will keep them looking full and well-groomed.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. The BrowGal Instatint Brow Gel with Microfibers

Looking for an extra long-lasting brow gel that won’t budge (even when you’re swimming)? Look no further. The Brow Gal’s Weekender Brow Gel is not only infused with microfibers to give you hair-like volume, but this formula also stays put for up to 48 hours straight.

2. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Eyebrow Gel

This thickening, tinted brow formula allows you to add volume, shape, and dimension to your brows, while also holding them securely in place all day long. Depending on the brush you use to apply it with, you can also fill in gaps and sparse areas without having to use a precise pencil.

3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel

This tinted brow gel comes with a precise spoolie brush to give you fast, easy, and even results in a pinch. The setting, defining and the volumizing formula leaves brows in place, but with a soft-to-the-touch natural finish.