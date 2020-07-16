Foolproof Bronzing Mists For a Hassle-Free Faux Tan

Scroll To See More Images

Even if you consider yourself a bonafide self-tanning pro, avoiding an orange hue, streaks, and stained palms isn’t exactly an easy feat—not to mention the challenge of trying to evenly apply your formula of choice to your back. Whether it be foams, creams, or lotions, most faux tanning formulas require the use of a mitt to apply—at least if you’re looking to avoid tangerine-hued palms (and frankly, who isn’t?). While mitts are awesome when it comes to protecting your hands and preventing a major mess, they’re undoubtedly a little bit more time-consuming and can be irritating for those with sensitive or dry skin. While an in-salon or professionally-applied spray tan is the best bet for flawless, glowing results without the hassle, they’re not exactly a cheap beauty habit to form.

The best workaround for mitt-free sunless tanning? Self-tanner sprays and mists that allow you to evenly mist off a buildable fake glow in a flash. Best of all, many of these liquid formulas are actually completely transparent prior to coming into contact with your skin, which means they also pose less of a risk for transferring onto your clothes, furniture, and white bedding. These glow-boosting spritzes are especially helpful if you’re looking to add some color to your face because they dry down quickly and generally require less time to develop. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite self-tanning mists to try for yourself.

1. Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

This self-tanning spray features a super finely-misting spray tube, which allows you to build and adjust the level and intensity of your color and coverage to your liking. The streak-free formula is also odor-free.

2. St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mist

Ditch the mitt without compromising an even, customizable faux glow with this easy-to-apply spray tanning solution. The fine mist nozzle gives you extra control and precision for streak-free results in a flash.

3. Vita Liberata Advanced Organics Foaming Tan Water

This clear spray-on bronzing water gives you a natural-looking UV-free tan without staining your hands and knuckles during application. It’s also infused with moisturizing and skin-enhancing anti-aging ingredients to help soften skin and extend the wear time of the product.